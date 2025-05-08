Bengaluru Made SkyStriker Suicide Drones Strike Terror Camps In Pakistan During Operation Sindoor

Indian Army uses Bengaluru-built SkyStriker drones in Operation Sindoor to strike Jaish, LeT terror camps in Pakistan—marking a breakthrough in defense tech.

In a significant step forward for India’s defense technology, the Indian Army deployed indigenous suicide drones, called SkyStrikers, during its high-precision counter-terror mission, Operation Sindoor, early Wednesday. The drones played a crucial role in hitting terror bases across Bahawalpur and Muridke in Pakistan.

According to a report by The Times of India, these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeted key camps belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The mission comes in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed.

The SkyStriker drones are built in Bengaluru and mark a major advancement in India’s homegrown military capability. What makes this mission even more remarkable is that these drones were manufactured at an industrial estate in western Bengaluru. They are a result of a joint venture between Alpha Design Technologies, an Indian firm based in Bengaluru, and Israel’s Elbit Systems.

The Indian Army had placed an emergency order for more than 100 SkyStriker drones back in 2021, preparing for rapidly changing battlefield conditions post-Balakot air strikes.

The SkyStriker is a loitering munition, often called a suicide or kamikaze drone. It can hover quietly over an area, track enemy targets, and strike them using an onboard explosive payload—eliminating threats without putting Indian soldiers at risk.

Each SkyStriker drone can carry either a 5kg or 10kg warhead and has a range of up to 100 kilometers. These drones use electric propulsion, which makes them nearly silent during flight. This low acoustic signature allows them to fly close to enemy territory without being detected easily.

They also feature advanced autonomous navigation and precision-guided targeting systems. These capabilities make SkyStrikers particularly effective in special operations, where accuracy and stealth are critical.

Describing the SkyStriker, Israeli defense company Elbit Systems said in a statement quoted by CNN, “As a silent, invisible, and surprise attacker, SkyStriker delivers the utmost in precision and reliability, offering a critical edge in modern warfare.”

The SkyStriker drones act like UAVs but strike with the surprise and power of a missile. Being cost-effective and lightweight, they offer greater flexibility and improved battlefield awareness for Indian troops.

As the Indian Army continues to modernize its combat tools, the use of Bengaluru-made SkyStrikers in Operation Sindoor signals a new chapter in indigenous defense production and drone warfare capabilities.

