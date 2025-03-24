Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Bengaluru Man Killed by Wife and Mother-in-Law Over Alleged Affairs and Fraud

Bengaluru Man Killed by Wife and Mother-in-Law Over Alleged Affairs and Fraud

A real estate businessman was brutally murdered in Bengaluru last week, allegedly by his wife and mother-in-law. The victim, 37-year-old Loknath Singh, was found dead inside an abandoned car in a deserted area of Chikkabanavara on Saturday.

Bengaluru Man Killed by Wife and Mother-in-Law Over Alleged Affairs and Fraud

A real estate businessman was brutally murdered in Bengaluru last week, allegedly by his wife and mother-in-law.


A real estate businessman was brutally murdered in Bengaluru last week, allegedly by his wife and mother-in-law. The victim, 37-year-old Loknath Singh, was found dead inside an abandoned car in a deserted area of Chikkabanavara on Saturday. Police believe the crime was driven by suspicions of multiple extramarital affairs and illegal business dealings.

Local residents stumbled upon the vehicle and alerted the authorities. “We had received a distress call on 112 at 5:30 PM on Saturday, informing us about the body. We have arrested his wife and mother-in-law for the crime. Further investigation is underway,” said North Bangalore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saidul Adavath.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Carefully Executed Plan

According to investigators, this was not a spur-of-the-moment act. Loknath’s wife and mother-in-law allegedly plotted the murder in advance. They first laced his food with sleeping pills, making him drowsy. Once he was incapacitated, they drove him to a secluded spot and slit his throat before leaving him for dead.

Police say that the murder was not just about infidelity—it was also linked to Loknath’s controversial business dealings. His wife and in-laws had recently discovered shocking details about his past, which escalated tensions within the family.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Troubled Marriage With Secrets

Loknath had been in a relationship with his wife for two years before secretly marrying her in December in Kunigal. However, their union was not a happy one. Due to concerns over their age difference, Loknath’s family did not approve of the relationship, and neither side was fully aware of the marriage.

Shortly after tying the knot, Loknath left his wife at her parents’ house. She continued living there, unaware of his other affairs. It was only two weeks ago that her family found out about the marriage—and, along with it, his alleged infidelities and involvement in shady business deals.

From that moment, things spiraled out of control. The couple began fighting constantly, and the possibility of divorce was discussed. Matters worsened when Loknath allegedly started threatening his in-laws, warning them of serious consequences if they interfered in his life. Fearing for their safety, his wife and mother-in-law decided to take matters into their own hands.

Loknath’s Legal Troubles and Police Investigation

Police also revealed that Loknath was already under the radar of the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch. He was being investigated for fraud, though details of the case remain unclear. Authorities are now looking into whether his business dealings played a role in his murder.

Investigators are also examining Loknath’s professional and personal life to determine if anyone else was involved. Meanwhile, his wife and mother-in-law remain in custody, awaiting legal proceedings.

This shocking case highlights how personal betrayals, hidden marriages, and criminal entanglements can lead to deadly consequences.

ALSO READ: Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: Delhi LoP Atishi Criticizes Ruling Party, Say, “Hope BJP Will Fulfil Its Promises in Budget Session”

Filed under

Affairs Bengaluru man fraud Mother-in-law

newsx

Trump’s National Security Team Embarrassed After Accidentally Adding Journalist To Secret Chat
A real estate businessman

Bengaluru Man Killed by Wife and Mother-in-Law Over Alleged Affairs and Fraud
newsx

Bipartisan Lawmakers Urge Trump Administration To Seize Russian Assets For Ukraine
The much-awaited Noida In

Noida International Airport (NIA) Set to Begin Operations; Find Out When
The Delhi High Court stro

‘Patriarchal And Misogynistic’: Delhi High Court Takes A firm Stand On Argument on Age in...
newsx

Nazis Received Better Treatment Than Venezuelans Deported By Trump Administration, Judge Rules
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump’s National Security Team Embarrassed After Accidentally Adding Journalist To Secret Chat

Trump’s National Security Team Embarrassed After Accidentally Adding Journalist To Secret Chat

Bipartisan Lawmakers Urge Trump Administration To Seize Russian Assets For Ukraine

Bipartisan Lawmakers Urge Trump Administration To Seize Russian Assets For Ukraine

Noida International Airport (NIA) Set to Begin Operations; Find Out When

Noida International Airport (NIA) Set to Begin Operations; Find Out When

‘Patriarchal And Misogynistic’: Delhi High Court Takes A firm Stand On Argument on Age in Marriage

‘Patriarchal And Misogynistic’: Delhi High Court Takes A firm Stand On Argument on Age in...

Nazis Received Better Treatment Than Venezuelans Deported By Trump Administration, Judge Rules

Nazis Received Better Treatment Than Venezuelans Deported By Trump Administration, Judge Rules

Entertainment

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM Modi To Attend

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM

‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film To Release On This Date

‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film To Release On This Date

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24, Cricketer Skips IPL Match For The Big Day

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24, Cricketer Skips

Lifestyle

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International