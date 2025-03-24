Bengaluru Man Killed by Wife and Mother-in-Law Over Alleged Affairs and Fraud

A real estate businessman was brutally murdered in Bengaluru last week, allegedly by his wife and mother-in-law. The victim, 37-year-old Loknath Singh, was found dead inside an abandoned car in a deserted area of Chikkabanavara on Saturday.

Local residents stumbled upon the vehicle and alerted the authorities. “We had received a distress call on 112 at 5:30 PM on Saturday, informing us about the body. We have arrested his wife and mother-in-law for the crime. Further investigation is underway,” said North Bangalore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saidul Adavath.

A Carefully Executed Plan

According to investigators, this was not a spur-of-the-moment act. Loknath’s wife and mother-in-law allegedly plotted the murder in advance. They first laced his food with sleeping pills, making him drowsy. Once he was incapacitated, they drove him to a secluded spot and slit his throat before leaving him for dead.

Police say that the murder was not just about infidelity—it was also linked to Loknath’s controversial business dealings. His wife and in-laws had recently discovered shocking details about his past, which escalated tensions within the family.

A Troubled Marriage With Secrets

Loknath had been in a relationship with his wife for two years before secretly marrying her in December in Kunigal. However, their union was not a happy one. Due to concerns over their age difference, Loknath’s family did not approve of the relationship, and neither side was fully aware of the marriage.

Shortly after tying the knot, Loknath left his wife at her parents’ house. She continued living there, unaware of his other affairs. It was only two weeks ago that her family found out about the marriage—and, along with it, his alleged infidelities and involvement in shady business deals.

From that moment, things spiraled out of control. The couple began fighting constantly, and the possibility of divorce was discussed. Matters worsened when Loknath allegedly started threatening his in-laws, warning them of serious consequences if they interfered in his life. Fearing for their safety, his wife and mother-in-law decided to take matters into their own hands.

Loknath’s Legal Troubles and Police Investigation

Police also revealed that Loknath was already under the radar of the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch. He was being investigated for fraud, though details of the case remain unclear. Authorities are now looking into whether his business dealings played a role in his murder.

Investigators are also examining Loknath’s professional and personal life to determine if anyone else was involved. Meanwhile, his wife and mother-in-law remain in custody, awaiting legal proceedings.

This shocking case highlights how personal betrayals, hidden marriages, and criminal entanglements can lead to deadly consequences.