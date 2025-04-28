Home
Monday, April 28, 2025
  Bengaluru Metro Fines Woman ₹500 For Eating Onboard, BMRCL Urges Commuter Discipline

Bengaluru Metro Fines Woman ₹500 For Eating Onboard, BMRCL Urges Commuter Discipline

Bengaluru Metro fines woman ₹500 for eating onboard. BMRCL stresses hygiene, bans food, beverages, and tobacco to ensure a clean and safe travel experience.

Bengaluru Metro Fines Woman ₹500 For Eating Onboard, BMRCL Urges Commuter Discipline


A regular passenger travelling on Bengaluru’s Namma Metro was fined ₹500 after she was caught eating while commuting from Madavara Metro Station to Magadi Road Metro Station, officials confirmed on Monday.

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the incident occurred on April 26 when a fellow commuter recorded a video showing the woman consuming food inside the moving train. The video quickly spread on social media, drawing attention to the violation of metro rules.

BMRCL officials emphasized that eating and drinking are strictly prohibited inside metro premises and trains.
In an official statement, they said the rule exists to maintain hygiene, prevent littering, and ensure a clean and pleasant experience for all passengers.

Security personnel intercepted and fined the woman when she entered Madavara Metro Station at the NICE Road junction on Monday morning.

The recent crackdown on eating inside the metro is part of a broader effort by BMRCL to enforce stricter rules across its expanding network.
Officials also reminded the public that carrying and chewing gutka or other tobacco products within metro stations and trains is completely banned.

Recently, another video went viral where a commuter was confronted for chewing gutka inside a metro train, highlighting BMRCL’s growing focus on maintaining order and cleanliness.

BMRCL has urged all metro passengers to strictly follow regulations, underlining that Bengaluru Metro is a shared public space.
Authorities stressed that maintaining a clean and hygienic environment is a collective responsibility, and consistent adherence to rules will ensure a safer and more comfortable experience for everyone.

The corporation called on passengers to support its initiatives, making Bengaluru’s metro journeys pleasant, safe, and free from litter or unhygienic practices.

