Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line To Open By May 2025 – Delays, Trial Runs And Latest Updates

Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line To Open By May 2025 – Delays, Trial Runs And Latest Updates

Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line to open in May 2025! Trial runs underway after delays due to coach shortages, Indo-China tensions & supply issues.

Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line To Open By May 2025 – Delays, Trial Runs And Latest Updates


The much-anticipated Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro, a 19.1 km stretch connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is set to be operational by May 2025, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed in the state assembly on March 4. The corridor is expected to enhance connectivity to Electronics City, Bengaluru’s IT hub, easing commutes for thousands of daily travelers.

Pink Line Also Set for 2025-26 Completion

Providing updates on other metro expansions, Shivakumar shared the progress of the 21.2 km Pink Line, which will connect Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • December 2025: The 7.5 km elevated section from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere (Swagath Cross) will be operational.
  • December 2026: The 13.7 km underground stretch from Dairy Circle to Nagawara will be completed.

Rolling Stock Shortage Causing Yellow Line Delays

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has cited a shortage of rolling stock as the primary reason for the delayed launch of the Yellow Line.

To ensure operations commence on time, BMRCL has planned an initial service with three trains, running at 30-minute intervals. Officials anticipate the arrival of the third train by April 2025, followed by a fourth train to enable full-scale operations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trial Runs & Coach Inspections Underway

On March 7, 2024, BMRCL commenced slow trial runs along the Bommasandra-RV Road stretch.
In February 2025, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (South Circle), AM Chowdhary, conducted an inspection of two metro trains manufactured by CRRC Nanjing Puzhen—one imported from China and another assembled by Titagarh Rail Systems in Kolkata.

Project Delays: Indo-China Border Tensions & Supply Chain Issues

The Yellow Line was originally scheduled for launch in December 2021, but multiple disruptions pushed back the timeline:

  • The Indo-China border standoff in June 2020 impacted CRRC Nanjing Puzhen, the supplier of metro coaches.
  • Delays in securing a local manufacturing partner to meet the 75% local production requirement under the Make in India initiative.
  • COVID-19-related setbacks, foreign direct investment (FDI) policies, and trade restrictions with China.

Eventually, CRRC partnered with Kolkata-based Titagarh Rail Systems to manufacture and supply the necessary metro coaches, allowing the project to regain momentum.

What This Means for Bengaluru Commuters

With trial runs progressing and metro coaches being finalized, the May 2025 launch of the Yellow Line is set to transform Bengaluru’s public transportation. Once operational, the corridor will boost metro connectivity, providing a much-needed relief to daily commuters traveling to Electronics City, Bommasandra, and surrounding areas.

ALSO READ: Ghazipur Murder Case: Man Shot Dead Near Flower Market, NH-9 Blocked In Protest

Filed under

Bengaluru Metro Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line BMRCL Yellow Line updates

Social media platform X,

Elon Musk Claims X Hit By ‘Coordinated Cyberattack’ Amid Widespread Global Outages
With the 2025 edition of

‘That Boy Is A Father Now’: Jasprit Bumrah Reflects On His First IPL Auction And...
At least 25 people, mostl

At Least 25 Dead As Boat Carrying Soccer Players Capsizes In Southwestern Congo
newsx

Watch | Armed Robbers Storm Tanishq Showroom In Bihar, Loot Rs 25 Crore in Broad...
newsx

Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line To Open By May 2025 – Delays, Trial Runs And Latest...
Mumbai Indians skipper Ha

Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History With 7th WPL Half-Century, Overtakes Sciver-Brunt
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elon Musk Claims X Hit By ‘Coordinated Cyberattack’ Amid Widespread Global Outages

Elon Musk Claims X Hit By ‘Coordinated Cyberattack’ Amid Widespread Global Outages

‘That Boy Is A Father Now’: Jasprit Bumrah Reflects On His First IPL Auction And Viral Celebration

‘That Boy Is A Father Now’: Jasprit Bumrah Reflects On His First IPL Auction And...

At Least 25 Dead As Boat Carrying Soccer Players Capsizes In Southwestern Congo

At Least 25 Dead As Boat Carrying Soccer Players Capsizes In Southwestern Congo

Watch | Armed Robbers Storm Tanishq Showroom In Bihar, Loot Rs 25 Crore in Broad Daylight!

Watch | Armed Robbers Storm Tanishq Showroom In Bihar, Loot Rs 25 Crore in Broad...

Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History With 7th WPL Half-Century, Overtakes Sciver-Brunt

Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History With 7th WPL Half-Century, Overtakes Sciver-Brunt

Entertainment

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s Footsteps’

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See Heartfelt Instagram Post

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women