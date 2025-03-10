Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line To Open By May 2025 – Delays, Trial Runs And Latest Updates

Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line to open in May 2025! Trial runs underway after delays due to coach shortages, Indo-China tensions & supply issues.

The much-anticipated Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro, a 19.1 km stretch connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is set to be operational by May 2025, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed in the state assembly on March 4. The corridor is expected to enhance connectivity to Electronics City, Bengaluru’s IT hub, easing commutes for thousands of daily travelers.

Pink Line Also Set for 2025-26 Completion

Providing updates on other metro expansions, Shivakumar shared the progress of the 21.2 km Pink Line, which will connect Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara:

December 2025: The 7.5 km elevated section from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere (Swagath Cross) will be operational.

December 2026: The 13.7 km underground stretch from Dairy Circle to Nagawara will be completed.

Rolling Stock Shortage Causing Yellow Line Delays

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has cited a shortage of rolling stock as the primary reason for the delayed launch of the Yellow Line.

To ensure operations commence on time, BMRCL has planned an initial service with three trains, running at 30-minute intervals. Officials anticipate the arrival of the third train by April 2025, followed by a fourth train to enable full-scale operations.

Trial Runs & Coach Inspections Underway

On March 7, 2024, BMRCL commenced slow trial runs along the Bommasandra-RV Road stretch.

In February 2025, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (South Circle), AM Chowdhary, conducted an inspection of two metro trains manufactured by CRRC Nanjing Puzhen—one imported from China and another assembled by Titagarh Rail Systems in Kolkata.

Project Delays: Indo-China Border Tensions & Supply Chain Issues

The Yellow Line was originally scheduled for launch in December 2021, but multiple disruptions pushed back the timeline:

The Indo-China border standoff in June 2020 impacted CRRC Nanjing Puzhen, the supplier of metro coaches.

Delays in securing a local manufacturing partner to meet the 75% local production requirement under the Make in India initiative.

COVID-19-related setbacks, foreign direct investment (FDI) policies, and trade restrictions with China.

Eventually, CRRC partnered with Kolkata-based Titagarh Rail Systems to manufacture and supply the necessary metro coaches, allowing the project to regain momentum.

What This Means for Bengaluru Commuters

With trial runs progressing and metro coaches being finalized, the May 2025 launch of the Yellow Line is set to transform Bengaluru’s public transportation. Once operational, the corridor will boost metro connectivity, providing a much-needed relief to daily commuters traveling to Electronics City, Bommasandra, and surrounding areas.

