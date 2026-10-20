Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Check Launch Date, Route, Timings, Ticket Prices

The much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai could be launched as early as November 1, with regular services reportedly expected to begin on November 2. However, the Railway Ministry has not officially confirmed the launch date or operational schedule. The proposed overnight service is expected to connect Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, offering passengers a faster and more comfortable travel option between Karnataka’s capital and the country’s financial hub.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Route And Distance

The proposed train is expected to cover approximately 1,118 km, connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai through seven intermediate stations. The route is likely to pass through parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. The service is expected to reduce travel time compared with existing options, including the Udyan Express. However, the exact journey duration and the list of stoppages are yet to be officially announced by the Railways. The train is also likely to operate six days a week, potentially providing regular overnight connectivity between the two major cities.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Timings And Stations

While the service is reportedly expected to begin operations on November 2, the departure and arrival timings for both Bengaluru and Mumbai have not been officially confirmed. The proposed train is expected to halt at seven stations along its route. The final list of stations, arrival and departure times, and the weekly operating schedule will be announced by the Railway Ministry. Passengers are advised to wait for an official notification before making travel plans based on the reported dates or timings.

Coach Configuration And Berths

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to feature a 16-coach configuration with approximately 823 berths. The train is proposed to offer three classes of air-conditioned sleeper accommodation, catering to passengers travelling overnight. The sleeper variant of Vande Bharat is designed to combine the speed and modern features of the Vande Bharat series with the convenience of overnight rail travel.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Ticket Prices

The fare structure has not yet been officially announced. Ticket prices are expected to vary according to the accommodation class and applicable railway charges. The Railway Ministry is yet to confirm the launch date, timings, stoppages, coach configuration and fares. Further details are expected once the official schedule is released.

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