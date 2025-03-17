Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
‘Bengaluru Must Have Been A Paradise Back Then’: Photo Of MG Road From The 1950s Takes Netizens Down The Memory Lane

A decades-old photograph of Bengaluru’s MG Road from the 1950s has resurfaced on social media, bringing waves of nostalgia among users. Shared by the popular handle Indian History Pics, the black-and-white image captures a time when the city's iconic street was lined with vintage cars and cycle rickshaws, far from the bustling metropolis it is today.

Banglore-old.jpg

[1/3] - Kempegowda Bus Stand, Bengaluru
Banglore-old-2.jpg

[2/3] - Bengaluru 1950
Banglore-old-3.jpg

[3/3] - Car Parking On M.G Road, Bengaluru

Since being posted on March 15, the image has attracted over 22,000 views and sparked discussions about the city's evolution.

A Glimpse into Bengaluru’s Past

The resurfaced image has taken many residents and history enthusiasts down memory lane. The scene, with neatly parked cars and a peaceful atmosphere, stands in stark contrast to the modern MG Road, now filled with high-rise buildings, traffic congestion, and rapid urban development. Many social media users have expressed admiration for the simplicity and charm of old Bengaluru.

One user, reminiscing about the past, commented, “Bengaluru must have been a paradise back then.”

Debate Over the City’s Progress

While the image has evoked fond memories, it has also sparked a debate about whether Bengaluru was better in the past or has improved over time. Some users feel that the city’s modernization has come at the cost of its old-world charm, while others argue that progress has led to better living standards and economic growth.

One user shared a critical perspective, stating, “Even though I am a critic myself, times are far better now. Back then, over 75% of people were below the poverty line, unlike now, when almost everyone carries a smartphone.”

Another significant point of discussion was the impact of urbanization, particularly the construction of the Metro on MG Road. “Then the government decided to build a Metro line in the middle of it and destroy its beauty,” lamented a user, highlighting concerns over infrastructure projects altering the city’s landscape.

Similar Nostalgia for a 1994 Majestic Bus Terminal Image

This is not the first time an old photograph of Bengaluru has sparked conversations online. In January 2025, another vintage image of Bengaluru’s Majestic bus terminal, taken on a “cloudy morning at 9:05 am” in 1994, went viral on social media. The picture depicted a quieter, less chaotic version of the bustling transit hub, showing a stark contrast to the present-day Majestic, which is now one of the city’s busiest transportation centers filled with commuters, migrants, and tourists.

A City That Continues to Evolve

The resurfaced images of MG Road and the Majestic bus terminal serve as reminders of how much Bengaluru has transformed over the decades. While many appreciate the city’s rich history, others embrace the advancements that have led to better connectivity, technology, and opportunities for its people.

Regardless of where opinions fall, one thing is certain—Bengaluru continues to evolve, balancing its deep-rooted heritage with the demands of modern urban life.

newsx

