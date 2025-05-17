Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
  • Bengaluru: Night Traffic Restrictions On Hebbal Flyover From May 17–21 For Ramp Construction Work

Bengaluru: Night Traffic Restrictions On Hebbal Flyover From May 17–21 For Ramp Construction Work

Hebbal flyover to close nightly from May 17–21, 12–3 AM, for steel girder work. Bengaluru traffic police advise diversions to Mekhri Circle via Tumkur Road and New BEL Road.

Bengaluru: Night Traffic Restrictions On Hebbal Flyover From May 17–21 For Ramp Construction Work


The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has announced night-time traffic restrictions on the Hebbal flyover as part of an ongoing infrastructure upgrade to improve connectivity from KR Pura to Mekhri Circle. The closure will take place daily from 12:00 AM to 3:00 AM between May 17 and May 21, 2025, to facilitate critical steel girder installation.

As part of this project, seven steel girders, each measuring 33.5 metres, will be installed over the railway tracks at the site. The BDA stated in an official notification that this phase is crucial for constructing new ramps connecting the KR Pura side to the existing Hebbal flyover towards Mekhri Circle.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety during this construction, Bengaluru Traffic Police issued a travel advisory stating that “all types of vehicles will be prohibited” on the Esteem Mall to Mekhri Circle stretch of the Hebbal flyover during the specified hours.

Alternative Route Details

For motorists commuting from Kempegowda International Airport towards Mekhri Circle, the traffic police recommend the following diversion:

  • Enter the service road at Esteem Mall

  • Take a right turn at Hebbal Circle onto the Outer Ring Road

  • Continue towards Tumkur Road

  • Take a left at Kuvempu Circle

  • Proceed via New BEL Road to reach Mekhri Circle

Public Advisory

Authorities have urged commuters to plan their travel in advance and cooperate with the diversions during these late-night hours. The temporary traffic changes are expected to ease once the steel girder installation is completed.

This work is part of the city’s broader efforts to upgrade urban infrastructure and reduce congestion in key transit corridors like the Hebbal flyover. The BDA emphasized that the construction is being scheduled during night hours to minimize disruption for the public.

Bengaluru traffic Hebbal flyover traffic restriction steel girder installation Hebbal

