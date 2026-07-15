Bengaluru: Police Officer Assaults Wife, Attacks Her Father With Machete Over 50 Lakh ‘Dowry’ Dispute

A police officer has been arrested after his wife accused him of assault, dowry harassment, and threatening her and her family over an alleged demand for Rs 50 lakh. The case came to light when the woman who is an advocate by profession, approached the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) and asked to take strict action against her husband, Police Sub-Inspector Byrappa K.S. She alleged that her husband had been harassing and assaulting her for dowry and even forced her. Not only this, he even forced her three-year-old daughter out of their home. Hours after she approached the state police chief with her complaint, Kengeri Police transferred the PSI on charges of dowry harassment and criminal intimidation.

PSI Arrested After Wife Accuses Him of Rs 50 Lakh Dowry Demand

According to the woman, she and Byrappa got married five years ago and they have a three-year-old daughter. She said their married life was peaceful at first for at least three years but then things took a different turn. She alleged that her husband started demanding Rs 50 lakh from her family after he was suspended in connection with a bribery case.

The woman claimed that the PSI assaulted and harassed her again and again over the dowry demand. She also alleged that he forced her and their young daughter out of the house. He even questioned her character and refused to accept that he was the father of their child.

She further accused him of having affairs with other women.

According to the complaint, the PSI also allegedly threatened to get her killed by rowdies and brought criminals near their home to scare her. The woman said that during a domestic dispute on Sunday, her father came to the house to calm the situation.

However, Byrappa even allegedly attacked her father with a machete.

Did Police Officers Try to Shield the Accused PSI?

The woman alleged that Kengeri Police initially refused to register her complaint because two of the accused PSI’s batchmates were posted at the police station. They were trying to protect him.

She later approached the DGP and demanded a fair investigation into the allegations against her husband.

She also sought action against the police officials who allegedly failed to register her complaint.

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