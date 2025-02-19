Bengaluru Power Cut Alert: KPTCL Maintenance Work To Disrupt Electricity In Several Areas On February 19

Bengaluru faces power cuts on Feb 19 due to KPTCL maintenance. Check affected areas and timings to plan ahead.

Bengaluru residents should prepare for a temporary power outage on February 19 as Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) carries out essential maintenance work. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has confirmed that multiple localities across the city will experience electricity disruptions during the day.

According to official details from KPTCL, maintenance work at the 66/11 KV Kumbalagod Substation will result in power supply interruptions from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM in several areas.

Areas Affected (10:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

Bheemanakuppe Village

Anchepalya , Babusapalya

, Babusapalya Vinayaka Nagar

Fish Factory Gerupalya First Milestone

Pintobare Gudimavu

Devagere , Gangasandra Anepalya

, Gangasandra Anepalya Doddipalya , Gonipur, Gollahalli

, Gonipur, Gollahalli Tippur , Hosapalya, Kanminike

, Hosapalya, Kanminike Kumbalgodu Industrial Area

Kambipura , Karubele, Tagachaguppe

, Karubele, Tagachaguppe Chinnachurku, Doddabele and surrounding areas

Additionally, maintenance at the 66/11 KV LR Bande Substation will lead to power disruptions from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM in the following areas:

Areas Affected (10:30 AM – 1:30 PM)

Doddanna Nagar

Muniveerappa Layout , Gandhinagar

, Gandhinagar Chinnanna Layout , Kanakanagar

, Kanakanagar Ambedkar Layout , Anwar Layout, Kaveri Nagar

, Anwar Layout, Kaveri Nagar Ambedkar Medical College , Sultan Palya

, Sultan Palya Rankanagar , KHB Main Road, Kavalbyrasandra

, KHB Main Road, Kavalbyrasandra LR Bande Main Road , Modi Garden, Bhubaneswari Nagar

, Modi Garden, Bhubaneswari Nagar DGA Halli , KJ Halli, K.J. Colony

, KJ Halli, K.J. Colony Adarsh Nagar , V. Nagenahalli, Periyar Nagar, Periyar Circle

, V. Nagenahalli, Periyar Nagar, Periyar Circle Shampura , Kushala Nagar, Modi Road

, Kushala Nagar, Modi Road Sugar Mandi, Salt Mandi, Muneshwar Nagar, and surrounding areas

Plan Ahead to Avoid Inconvenience

Residents in the affected localities are advised to plan their essential activities accordingly to minimize disruptions caused by the outage. BESCOM urges people to charge their devices and make necessary arrangements in advance.

