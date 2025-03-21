Bengaluru Schools, Colleges To Remain Open Despite Pro-Kannada Bandh

Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner confirmed no holiday for schools and colleges amid the pro-Kannada bandh on Saturday. Transport services may be affected as some unions support the protest.

Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G has clarified that schools and colleges in the city will remain open on Saturday, despite the bandh called by pro-Kannada groups. The shutdown, scheduled from 6 AM to 6 PM, is being held in protest against the alleged assault on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor in Belagavi last month for not speaking Marathi.

Apart from the language issue, protestors are also demanding a rollback of the recent Bengaluru Metro fare hike and the withdrawal of the Greater Bengaluru Authority Bill, passed during the ongoing state budget session.

State Government Does Not Support the Bandh

The Karnataka government has not extended official support to the bandh, indicating that daily activities, including schools and colleges, will continue as usual. However, concerns remain over transportation disruptions and public participation in the protest.

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools of Karnataka (KAMS) has expressed moral support for the bandh but has chosen not to actively participate. They emphasized that the ongoing examination schedule could be severely affected if schools were to close.

Ongoing Exams Unaffected by Bandh

The SSLC board exams began on Friday, while CBSE and ISC students have crucial exams scheduled for Saturday. CBSE Class 12 students will be appearing for the Political Science exam, while ISC students will take the Home Science Paper 1 (theory) exam.

Robert Khin, principal of Bethany School, clarified that no instructions have been issued to shut down schools. “The ISC exam is scheduled on Saturday, and the council has not decided to close schools due to the bandh. Since this is not a state-supported bandh, parents have agreed to drop their children off at school instead of relying on public transport,” he said.

Meanwhile, CBSE school staff will be working on Saturday for evaluation purposes.

Transport Services May Be Disrupted

Although KSRTC and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employees have expressed solidarity with the protest, their services will operate as usual. However, private transport may be affected, as drivers from Ola, Uber, and several auto-rickshaw unions have pledged their support to the bandh. This could lead to limited availability of cabs and autos throughout the city.

Hotels and Film Industry Extend Moral Support

Representatives from the hotel and film industry have extended moral support to the protest but have assured that their services will continue. While no official shutdown has been announced, disruptions in certain sectors remain a possibility.

As Bengaluru prepares for the bandh, residents are advised to plan their commute in advance, especially those relying on public transportation or appearing for examinations.

