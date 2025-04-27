Bengaluru Sees More Summer Showers In 2025: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms Across Karnataka

Bengaluru experiences increased summer showers in 2025 due to convectional rainfall. IMD predicts thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning across Karnataka.

As the summer heat rises across Karnataka, Bengaluru is witnessing more summer showers this year compared to 2023, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The increased convectional rainfall – formed when warm, moist air rises and cools into rain clouds – has led to wetter days for the city.

N Puviarasan, Head of the Bengaluru Met Centre, told Deccan Herald, “Due to this phenomenon, Bengaluru is seeing more summer rains this year.”

Karnataka Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds, and Lightning

The IMD has forecast light to moderate thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, across parts of Karnataka from Tuesday to Friday. For Bengaluru, cloudy skies are expected but no immediate rainfall is predicted. Daytime temperatures will likely stay around 34°C, while the nights may cool down to about 23°C over the next two days.

Rain Alert for Several Districts Across Karnataka

A cyclonic system is approaching, and rainfall is expected to increase across many parts of the state. Areas likely to receive rain include:

Coastal Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada

North Karnataka: Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir

South Interior Karnataka: Mysore, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Kolar, Hassan

Central Karnataka: Shivamogga, Davangere, Gadag, Haveri, Chitradurga

This widespread rainfall could offer relief from the soaring temperatures in these regions.

Weather Extremes: Kalaburagi Sizzles, Bengaluru Remains Pleasant

Recent IMD data shows major climate contrasts within Karnataka. Kalaburagi recorded the highest temperature at a scorching 41.5°C. In comparison, Bengaluru’s GKVK station recorded a maximum of 35.2°C and a minimum of 23.0°C, giving residents much milder weather.

Meanwhile, areas like Rabakavi, Chincholi, and Hubli have already seen some rain, and more showers are expected across Karnataka in the coming days.

