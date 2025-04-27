Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Bengaluru Sees More Summer Showers In 2025: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms Across Karnataka

Bengaluru Sees More Summer Showers In 2025: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms Across Karnataka

Bengaluru experiences increased summer showers in 2025 due to convectional rainfall. IMD predicts thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning across Karnataka.

Bengaluru Sees More Summer Showers In 2025: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms Across Karnataka


As the summer heat rises across Karnataka, Bengaluru is witnessing more summer showers this year compared to 2023, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The increased convectional rainfall – formed when warm, moist air rises and cools into rain clouds – has led to wetter days for the city.

N Puviarasan, Head of the Bengaluru Met Centre, told Deccan Herald, “Due to this phenomenon, Bengaluru is seeing more summer rains this year.”

Karnataka Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds, and Lightning

The IMD has forecast light to moderate thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, across parts of Karnataka from Tuesday to Friday. For Bengaluru, cloudy skies are expected but no immediate rainfall is predicted. Daytime temperatures will likely stay around 34°C, while the nights may cool down to about 23°C over the next two days.

Rain Alert for Several Districts Across Karnataka

A cyclonic system is approaching, and rainfall is expected to increase across many parts of the state. Areas likely to receive rain include:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Coastal Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada

  • North Karnataka: Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir

  • South Interior Karnataka: Mysore, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Kolar, Hassan

  • Central Karnataka: Shivamogga, Davangere, Gadag, Haveri, Chitradurga

This widespread rainfall could offer relief from the soaring temperatures in these regions.

Weather Extremes: Kalaburagi Sizzles, Bengaluru Remains Pleasant

Recent IMD data shows major climate contrasts within Karnataka. Kalaburagi recorded the highest temperature at a scorching 41.5°C. In comparison, Bengaluru’s GKVK station recorded a maximum of 35.2°C and a minimum of 23.0°C, giving residents much milder weather.

Meanwhile, areas like Rabakavi, Chincholi, and Hubli have already seen some rain, and more showers are expected across Karnataka in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Cabinet Shake-Up Likely: Senthil Balaji To Resign, Ponmudy May Be Removed

Filed under

Bengaluru summer rain 2025 IMD Karnataka update 2025 Karnataka weather forecast

newsx

Watch: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Reaction To Ravi Bishnoi’s Massive Six Off Jasprit Bumrah
newsx

AI Bridges Language Barriers: Bengaluru Student Uses ChatGPT To Negotiate Auto Fare | Watch
newsx

Watch | Digvesh Rathi’s ‘Signature’ Celebration After Dismissing Ryan Rickelton
newsx

Pakistanis In India Warned: 3-Year Jail Term And Rs 3 Lakh Fine For Failing To...
newsx

India Wins Big At 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship With Record 83 Gold Medals, Here...
newsx

Ayush Badoni’s Crucial Knock Ends As Trent Boult Strikes In IPL 2025 Clash
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Reaction To Ravi Bishnoi’s Massive Six Off Jasprit Bumrah

Watch: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Reaction To Ravi Bishnoi’s Massive Six Off Jasprit Bumrah

AI Bridges Language Barriers: Bengaluru Student Uses ChatGPT To Negotiate Auto Fare | Watch

AI Bridges Language Barriers: Bengaluru Student Uses ChatGPT To Negotiate Auto Fare | Watch

Watch | Digvesh Rathi’s ‘Signature’ Celebration After Dismissing Ryan Rickelton

Watch | Digvesh Rathi’s ‘Signature’ Celebration After Dismissing Ryan Rickelton

Pakistanis In India Warned: 3-Year Jail Term And Rs 3 Lakh Fine For Failing To Depart

Pakistanis In India Warned: 3-Year Jail Term And Rs 3 Lakh Fine For Failing To...

India Wins Big At 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship With Record 83 Gold Medals, Here Is The Final Medal Telly

India Wins Big At 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship With Record 83 Gold Medals, Here...

Entertainment

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage

Suriya Announces His Next Project ‘Suriya46’ With Director Venky Atluri, Set To Begin Next Month

Suriya Announces His Next Project ‘Suriya46’ With Director Venky Atluri, Set To Begin Next Month

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After