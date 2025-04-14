Bengaluru Sexual Assault Accused Arrested In Kerala After Week-Long Manhunt

In a major breakthrough, a 26-year-old man accused of molesting a woman in Bengaluru’s Suddaguntepalya area has been arrested from Kerala’s Kozhikode, ending a dramatic manhunt that spanned across three states.

The incident occurred in the early hours of April 3, around 1:55 AM, when two women were walking on a street in Bengaluru. Shocking CCTV footage that soon went viral showed the accused forcibly grabbing one of the women before fleeing the spot after the victims screamed for help.

The accused has been identified as Santosh, a driver working at a Jaguar showroom in Bengaluru. According to the police, he initially fled to Hosur in Tamil Nadu, then moved to Salem, and eventually reached Kozhikode in Kerala in an attempt to evade arrest.

Over 300 CCTV Cameras Reviewed

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda stated that multiple police teams were formed to track the suspect, and footage from over 300 CCTV cameras was meticulously reviewed. His arrest from a remote village in Kozhikode marks the end of a week-long manhunt.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

An FIR has been registered under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police confirmed Santosh’s identity through surveillance footage and other technical evidence.

Political Row Erupts Over Minister’s Statement

The case also sparked political controversy after Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara remarked, “Bengaluru is a big city and incidents like this do take place.” The comment drew criticism from the opposition BJP and women’s rights bodies, including the National Commission for Women (NCW), which demanded a public apology.

Responding to the backlash, Parameshwara later clarified that his words were misinterpreted and expressed regret if his statement had caused hurt, particularly to women.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Eight, CM Naidu and Opposition Express Condolences