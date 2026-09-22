Bengaluru Shivaogga Conspiracy Case: NIA Special Court Sentences Another Accused

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) special has convicted and sentenced accused Huzair Farhan Baig alias Huzair to 6 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 58,000 in connection with a terror conspiracy case linked to the proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS).

The case was originally registered by Karnataka Police on September 19, 2022 and was subsequently taken over by NIA which re-registered the case on November 15, 2022. Police investigation allegedly revealed a suspected IS module operating clandestinely in Thirthahalli Town of Shivamogga district in Karnataka.

According to NIA, the accused persons were being mentored by an online handler known as “Colonel,” who was later identified as Mohammed Shaheed Faisal, an absconding accused in various terror cases. The NIA claimed ‘Colonel’ was radicalising and recruiting youths for propagating the ideology of the proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS) and further terrorist activities in India.

NIA further claimed the convict Huzair Farhan Baig was radicalised and recruited by co-accused Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Syed Yasin.

“On the instructions of Maaz Muneer Ahmed, Huzair Farhan Baig arranged a hideout in Bengaluru for terrorist activity. He also received funds in the form of cryptocurrency into accounts belonging to his friends, which were subsequently converted into fiat currency to make payments towards the hideout. The funds were arranged by Maaz Muneer Ahmed through the online handler,” the NIA asserted.

So far date, NIA has filed 4 chargesheets against 12 accused persons, 3 of whom have already been convicted and sentenced to 6 Years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine.