Sunday, December 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bengaluru Shocking ‘Wife-Swapping’ Case: Two Men Blackmail Women With Private Photos – What’s Going On?

Two men, Harish and Hemanth, were arrested in Bengaluru for blackmailing women using their private photos and forcing them into a "wife-swapping" trade. The case came to light when a woman reported being exploited by the duo, leading to their arrest. Investigations revealed more disturbing evidence of similar incidents.

Bengaluru Shocking ‘Wife-Swapping’ Case: Two Men Blackmail Women With Private Photos – What’s Going On?

In a disturbing case, the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested two men who were involved in luring women into a “wife-swapping” trade through blackmail. Harish and Hemanth, both in their 30s and residents of Attibele, Bengaluru, are accused of exploiting private photos and videos to coerce women into unwanted physical relationships.

The case came to light when a 32-year-old woman filed a complaint with the CCB police. She accused Harish of blackmailing her with intimate footage recorded during their physical relationship. Harish had befriended the woman years ago, and over time, they entered into a consensual relationship. However, unbeknownst to the woman, Harish secretly recorded their private moments without her consent. He then used the footage to pressure her into spending time with his friend Hemanth and engage in sexual activities with him.

The woman revealed that Harish and Hemanth were allegedly involved in a swinger lifestyle and had coerced her into participating in several such encounters. Harish even forced the woman to meet another man he had befriended at a party, further intensifying her ordeal. When she resisted, Harish continued to pressure her, prompting the woman to eventually seek help from the authorities.

Upon receiving the woman’s complaint, the CCB acted swiftly, arresting both Harish and Hemanth. The suspects were later remanded into judicial custody. During their investigation, police discovered multiple videos of other women on the men’s mobile phones, further indicating that this was part of a larger exploitation racket.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda confirmed the arrests and assured the public that more details would be shared as the investigation continues. The case has raised serious concerns about the misuse of private data and the exploitation of women in similar circumstances. It also draws attention to the darker side of the “wife-swapping” culture, with a previous incident involving a similar racket busted by Kerala Police a few years ago, which had created nationwide outrage.

Filed under

Bengaluru blackmail case sexual abuse blackmail sexual exploitation in Bengaluru wife-swapping Bengaluru wife-swapping racket

