Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Bengaluru Skies Witness History! US & Russian Stealth Fighters Face Off At Aero India 2025 – Su-57 Pilot’s Selfie Goes Viral!

Aero India 2025 kicks off with a historic US-Russia fighter jet showcase, AMCA’s scale model debut, and thrilling aerial displays at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Base.

Bengaluru Skies Witness History! US & Russian Stealth Fighters Face Off At Aero India 2025 – Su-57 Pilot’s Selfie Goes Viral!


The 15th edition of Aero India, Asia’s largest air show, commenced today at the Yelahanka Air Base, offering a rare and historic sight—the American F-35 Lightning II and the Russian Su-57 Felon together in one frame. This unprecedented display highlights global defense collaboration and has captivated aviation enthusiasts worldwide.

Unparalleled Aerial Display

For the next four days, visitors will witness these fifth-generation stealth fighters participating in the daily aerial display. A video of the Su-57 taking off has already gone viral, showcasing the Russian fighter executing an impressive vertical climb followed by a full circular loop before leveling out. The F-35’s performance was no less spectacular, with a video from Vayu Aerospace Review capturing its takeoff just 10 minutes after the Su-57.

A striking image of both aircraft on the tarmac has also gained massive attention online, with social media users marveling at the rare sight of American and Russian military technology coexisting at an Indian air show. The crews from both aircraft were seen capturing photographs of each other’s jets—an occurrence many netizens remarked could “only happen in India.”

Adding to the excitement, the B-1B Lancer, a supersonic strategic bomber from the U.S., is also part of the aerial showcase, making this one of the most thrilling line-ups in Aero India’s history.

A Glimpse into the Future: AMCA Scale Model Unveiled

A major highlight of Aero India 2025 is the first-ever display of a 1:1 scale model of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) at the India Pavilion. Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the AMCA is set to be a twin-engine, fifth-generation fighter jet that will follow the LCA Tejas Mark 2 in India’s indigenous fighter jet development program. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the AMCA project in March last year, and mass production is expected to begin by 2035, according to ANI.

Alongside AMCA, visitors can also witness a prototype of the HAL CATS Warrior, a low-observable unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed through a public-private partnership between HAL and NewSpace Research and Technologies (NRT). This Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) project aims to revolutionize unmanned aerial warfare.

Army & Air Force Chiefs Take to the Skies

In a symbolic gesture to kick off Aero India 2025, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi took a sortie in the LCA Tejas fighter jet. Following the flight, General Dwivedi described it as “the best moment” of his life, expressing admiration for the Air Force and joking that he might have chosen a different career path had he experienced the thrill earlier.

Russian Su-57 and American F-35A Likely Set to Clash at Aero India 2025 – Indian Defence Research Wing

“From today onwards, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is my guru because he made me perform multiple aerial maneuvers while in the sky,” he added, as reported by NDTV.

As Aero India 2025 continues, aviation enthusiasts, defense experts, and military personnel from across the globe are set to witness an extraordinary showcase of advanced military aviation technology.

