Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bengaluru Software Engineer Duped Of ₹11.8 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam Posing As Cop

As per the complaint, the scam began on November 11 when the victim got a call from someone posing as a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) officer.

Bengaluru Software Engineer Duped Of ₹11.8 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam Posing As Cop

A 39-year-old software engineer from GKVK Layout, near Hebbal, was duped of ₹11.8 crore in a sophisticated “digital arrest” scam by fraudsters pretending as police officials. The scam happened between November 25 and December 12. A case has been registered by the North-East Cybercrime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics (CEN) Police.

As per the complaint, the scam began on November 11 when the victim got a call from someone posing as a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) officer. The caller falsely claimed that his SIM card, which was connected to his Aadhaar card, was being used for harassment and unlawful advertising. The scammer also mentioned that the matter had been reported to Mumbai’s Colaba Cyber Police Station.

He then received a call from someone claiming to be a police officer, who informed him that his Aadhaar card information was being used by some individuals to open bank accounts in order to launder money. He was threatened with physical arrest if he did not comply and warned not to tell anyone about this.

The scammers ‘con artists’ used Skype to arrange a video call in order to support their allegations. The victim was informed by the man in the Mumbai Police uniform that ₹6 crore worth of transactions had been made using his Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The con artist further asserted that the Supreme Court was looking into the victim’s case and threatened to arrest his family if he didn’t comply.

The scammers asked the victim to transfer funds to a series of bank accounts under the guise of the RBI verification process. The man made several transactions totaling ₹11.8 crore over a few days out of fear of being arrested.

On December 12, the victim realized he had been duped and went to the police when the scammers began requesting more money.

The FIR under the Information Technology Act and sections 318 cheating and 319 cheating by impersonation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered, and further probing into the case is currently being done by the police.

ALSO READ: More Than 400 People Arrested In Assam In An Attempt To Eradicate Child Marriage

Filed under

bengaluru software engineer Digital Arrest

Advertisement

Also Read

Mohamed Salah’s Record-Breaking Performance Keeps Liverpool On Top of Premier League Table

Mohamed Salah’s Record-Breaking Performance Keeps Liverpool On Top of Premier League Table

‘We Couldn’t Afford To Think About Danger’ 20-Year-Old Rakesh Saini Saves 30 Lives In Jaipur Farmhouse Fire

‘We Couldn’t Afford To Think About Danger’ 20-Year-Old Rakesh Saini Saves 30 Lives In Jaipur...

What Are The Criteria’s Used For Republic Day Parade?

What Are The Criteria’s Used For Republic Day Parade?

Three Khalistan Terrorists Involved In Gurdaspur Grenade Attack Killed In Uttar Pradesh Encounter

Three Khalistan Terrorists Involved In Gurdaspur Grenade Attack Killed In Uttar Pradesh Encounter

Failing Year-End Exams? Centre Scraps No-Detention Policy For Classes 5 And 8: New Promotion Rules Explained

Failing Year-End Exams? Centre Scraps No-Detention Policy For Classes 5 And 8: New Promotion Rules...

Entertainment

PV Sindhu Ties The Knot With Venkata Datta Sai In Udaipur: Viral Photos Revealed

PV Sindhu Ties The Knot With Venkata Datta Sai In Udaipur: Viral Photos Revealed

Kumar Vishwas Takes Sharp Jibe At Sonakshi Sinha’s Interfaith Marriage- WATCH!

Kumar Vishwas Takes Sharp Jibe At Sonakshi Sinha’s Interfaith Marriage- WATCH!

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh Lied

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called Singer’s Outfit ‘Tea’

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called

Is Justin Baldoni Addicted To Porn? Actor’s Past Comments Resurface Amid Blake Lively Allegations

Is Justin Baldoni Addicted To Porn? Actor’s Past Comments Resurface Amid Blake Lively Allegations

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox