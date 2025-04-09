Bengaluru Tech CEO Suchana Seth Attacks Constable Inside Jail, Fresh FIR Filed

Seth, 39, made headlines in January 2024 after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son in a Goa service apartment.

Suchana Seth, the Bengaluru-based AI startup CEO arrested last year for the alleged murder of her four-year-old son, is now facing fresh legal trouble after reportedly assaulting a woman constable inside Goa’s Colvale Central Jail.

According to jail authorities, the incident occurred on April 7 around 11:30 am in the Ladies Block of the prison. Seth allegedly forcefully took possession of the inward register without authorization. When Constable Savita Navu Varak attempted to stop her, Seth is said to have verbally abused her using obscene language before physically attacking her.

The constable was reportedly carrying out her routine duties when the altercation took place. Following the incident, an FIR was registered against Seth under Sections 121(1) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertain to obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties and committing assault.

Jail authorities have submitted a detailed report to the concerned officials, and further investigation is currently underway.

Who is Suchana Seth?

Seth, 39, made headlines in January 2024 after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son in a Goa service apartment. The chilling case shocked the nation when police discovered the child’s body inside a suitcase she was carrying while attempting to flee to Bengaluru in a taxi.

Initial investigations revealed that Seth allegedly killed her son to prevent her estranged husband from meeting the child. Authorities believe she stayed in the same room with her son’s body for nearly 19 hours before leaving for Bengaluru.

Seth is currently an undertrial inmate at Colvale Central Jail in Goa. The latest incident inside the prison adds another layer of complexity to the high-profile case, which continues to receive widespread media and public attention.

