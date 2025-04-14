Bengaluru Techie Tries To Die By Suicide Near Raj Bhavan, Alleges Harassment By Wife

Junaid, hailing from Chikkaballapura, reportedly poured petrol on himself and tried to self-immolate, claiming his wife had falsely accused him in dowry-related cases.

In a disturbing incident, a techie from Bengaluru allegedly attempted to die by suicide near the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, claiming he was unable to bear the “mental torture” inflicted by his wife. The man, identified as Junaid Ahmad from Chikkaballapura district, reportedly tried to set himself ablaze after pouring petrol on his body.

According to the police, Junaid alleged that his wife had filed false dowry and other criminal cases against him, leaving him mentally distressed. He also claimed that his repeated efforts to register a counter-complaint at the Chikkaballapura police station were ignored, leading him to take the extreme step.

The attempt was foiled by alert police personnel stationed near the Governor’s residence, who immediately intervened and detained Junaid. He was taken to the Vidhana Soudha police station, where he was counselled and later released, sources confirmed.

This incident is the latest addition to a growing list of similar tragedies in Bengaluru. On April 7, another software engineer allegedly died by suicide after reportedly struggling with the emotional pain of separation from his wife and child for over two years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Just days earlier, a man set himself on fire in front of his wife’s residence in the Nagarbhavi locality after failing to convince her to withdraw a divorce petition. In another high-profile case, Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash allegedly died by suicide following harassment and a Rs 3 crore settlement demand from his wife for divorce.

Back in December 2024, a city police officer also reportedly ended his life under similar circumstances, citing harassment from his wife and her family.

ALSO READ: Amarnath Yatra 2025: Online Registration Starts Today–Here’s How To Apply