Bengaluru Temple Festival Turns Tragic: 100-Foot Chariot Topples, Killing One, Injuring Four

A religious festival on the outskirts of Bengaluru turned into a scene of devastation when a towering 100-foot chariot collapsed amid heavy rain and strong winds. The accident, which took place on Saturday evening in Rayasandra, Parappana Agrahara, resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man and injuries to four others.

The tragic incident occurred during the historic Madduramma temple festival, an annual ritual where devotees pull massive chariots as part of a traditional procession.

Two chariots were being pulled towards the temple when sudden bad weather disrupted the event. The first chariot collapsed at Chikka Nagamangala, damaging several parked vehicles and sending hundreds of devotees fleeing for safety. Minutes later, the second chariot in Rayasandra toppled due to instability caused by the gusty winds and rain, leading to casualties.

The deceased has been identified as Lohith, a resident of Hosur in Tamil Nadu. Among the injured, a 16-year-old girl remains critical, while two others are in stable condition and receiving treatment.

“This is the first time such an incident has happened in the temple’s 100-year history,” said Rakesh, a resident of Hoskur and one of the event organizers. He emphasized that unpredictable weather played a major role in the tragedy.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and chaos, with devotees running for cover as the massive structure came crashing down. Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media, showing the towering chariot swaying dangerously before collapsing.

Initially, confusion over jurisdiction caused a delay in response, but Hebbagodi police have now taken charge of the investigation. Officials have registered a case of death due to negligence against the festival organizers, citing their failure to ensure adequate safety measures during the chariot pulling.

“The organizers did not adhere to necessary safety measures while pulling the chariots, and this is a critical aspect of the investigation,” said a senior police officer.

