Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Bengaluru Temple Festival Turns Tragic: 100-Foot Chariot Topples, Killing One, Injuring Four

Bengaluru Temple Festival Turns Tragic: 100-Foot Chariot Topples, Killing One, Injuring Four

Two chariots were being pulled towards the temple when sudden bad weather disrupted the event. The first chariot collapsed at Chikka Nagamangala, damaging several parked vehicles and sending hundreds of devotees fleeing for safety.

Bengaluru Temple Festival Turns Tragic: 100-Foot Chariot Topples, Killing One, Injuring Four


A religious festival on the outskirts of Bengaluru turned into a scene of devastation when a towering 100-foot chariot collapsed amid heavy rain and strong winds. The accident, which took place on Saturday evening in Rayasandra, Parappana Agrahara, resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man and injuries to four others.

The tragic incident occurred during the historic Madduramma temple festival, an annual ritual where devotees pull massive chariots as part of a traditional procession.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

Two chariots were being pulled towards the temple when sudden bad weather disrupted the event. The first chariot collapsed at Chikka Nagamangala, damaging several parked vehicles and sending hundreds of devotees fleeing for safety. Minutes later, the second chariot in Rayasandra toppled due to instability caused by the gusty winds and rain, leading to casualties.

The deceased has been identified as Lohith, a resident of Hosur in Tamil Nadu. Among the injured, a 16-year-old girl remains critical, while two others are in stable condition and receiving treatment.

“This is the first time such an incident has happened in the temple’s 100-year history,” said Rakesh, a resident of Hoskur and one of the event organizers. He emphasized that unpredictable weather played a major role in the tragedy.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and chaos, with devotees running for cover as the massive structure came crashing down. Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media, showing the towering chariot swaying dangerously before collapsing.

Initially, confusion over jurisdiction caused a delay in response, but Hebbagodi police have now taken charge of the investigation. Officials have registered a case of death due to negligence against the festival organizers, citing their failure to ensure adequate safety measures during the chariot pulling.

“The organizers did not adhere to necessary safety measures while pulling the chariots, and this is a critical aspect of the investigation,” said a senior police officer.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Faced ‘Untold Miseries’, Lawyer Responds To CBI Closure Report

Filed under

Bengaluru Temple Festival Madduramma temple festival

newsx

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: High-Stakes Season Opener At Chepauk
zelenskyy

Zelenskyy Urges ‘New Pressure’ On Russia To Bring An End To ‘Daily Reality’
newsx

Can A Sitting Judge In India Be Removed? The Process of Impeachment Explained
RSS General Secretary Dat

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale Criticizes Ganga-Jamuni Culture Advocates for Overlooking Dara Shikoh
newsx

Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Tourists Killed, 17 Injured In Car-Bus Collision In Ganderbal
newsx

IPL 2025: CSK vs MI – Match Prediction, Key Players, And Who Will Win Today’s...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: High-Stakes Season Opener At Chepauk

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: High-Stakes Season Opener At Chepauk

Zelenskyy Urges ‘New Pressure’ On Russia To Bring An End To ‘Daily Reality’

Zelenskyy Urges ‘New Pressure’ On Russia To Bring An End To ‘Daily Reality’

Can A Sitting Judge In India Be Removed? The Process of Impeachment Explained

Can A Sitting Judge In India Be Removed? The Process of Impeachment Explained

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale Criticizes Ganga-Jamuni Culture Advocates for Overlooking Dara Shikoh

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale Criticizes Ganga-Jamuni Culture Advocates for Overlooking Dara Shikoh

Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Tourists Killed, 17 Injured In Car-Bus Collision In Ganderbal

Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Tourists Killed, 17 Injured In Car-Bus Collision In Ganderbal

Entertainment

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival