Bengaluru To Be Hotter Than Delhi This Year: IMD

Bengaluru, often celebrated for its moderate climate, is now witnessing an unusual temperature spike, exceeding even Delhi’s daytime heat. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Karnataka capital is set to experience even hotter days in the coming weeks, with an early onset of summer.

Over the past year, Bengaluru’s temperature has risen by 2.7 degrees Celsius. The most striking anomaly was recorded on February 17, 2025, when the city saw its hottest day of the season at 35.9°C—significantly higher than Delhi’s 27°C on the same day. Despite cooler evenings with temperatures dropping to around 17°C, the overall heatwave has been notable.

Early Summer Arrival and Climatic Shifts

Typically, summer sets in by early March in Bengaluru. However, IMD now predicts an earlier arrival by mid-February due to the absence of northern winds, which usually help regulate the city’s temperature. Meteorologists also suggest that the ongoing La Niña phenomenon could be influencing this climatic shift, contributing to prolonged heatwaves.

Interestingly, Bengaluru’s rising temperatures mirror trends seen in traditionally warmer districts like Raichur and Kalaburagi, known for their high summer temperatures. While Delhi remains within its expected February range of 12°C to 16°C, Bengaluru’s deviation from its usual 15°C to 30°C bracket highlights an emerging pattern of persistent warming.

Bengaluru’s Changing Climate: A New Norm?

This isn’t the first time Bengaluru has overtaken Delhi in daytime temperatures during February. For the past two years, the city has consistently recorded higher heat levels around this period. Experts warn that such temperature surges may become more frequent, altering Bengaluru’s reputation as a city with year-round pleasant weather.

With forecasts predicting sustained high temperatures, Bengaluru’s premature summer is becoming an increasing reality, signaling potential long-term climate shifts for the region.

