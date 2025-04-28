Bengaluru Traffic Police Crack Down On Drunk Driving And Overspeeding: Over 650 Cases Registered In Special Drive

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have intensified their efforts to ensure safer roads. On Monday, they announced the results of a week-long special drive conducted from April 21 to April 27, during which 668 cases of drunk driving were registered across the city.

As part of the campaign, police officers from all 53 traffic police stations participated actively. During the operation, they checked a total of 43,253 vehicles, leading to 668 drunk driving cases and 185 overspeeding cases. Fines amounting to Rs 1.89 lakh were collected from motorists found overspeeding.

In a statement, the Bengaluru Traffic Police said,

“The special drive was aimed to curb the menace of drunken driving and overspeeding to ensure road safety in Bengaluru City. This drive will continue further.”

Earlier in April, another report highlighted the city’s efforts against dangerous driving behaviors. Between March 1 and March 31, traffic police registered 398 cases against wheelie offenders and arrested 324 individuals involved.

In these special drives, officials also found 82 minors operating vehicles illegally. Action was taken against 68 guardians, and 32 cases were booked under the Juvenile Justice Act for violations involving minors.

Additionally, authorities moved to cancel or suspend several documents.

40 drivers’ licences were sent for suspension.

197 vehicle registration certificates were recommended for cancellation.

A total of 397 vehicles were impounded due to various traffic violations during the month.

In a related update, Bengaluru recorded 4,784 road accidents in 2024 so far, with 871 fatal accidents resulting in 893 deaths. However, the Bengaluru Traffic Police said measures implemented at accident-prone areas, particularly pedestrian zones, have yielded results. There was a 23.17% decrease in pedestrian fatalities compared to 2023, thanks to focused safety interventions.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have confirmed that their special drives and stricter enforcement actions will continue to ensure better compliance and safer roads for all citizens.

