Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Bengaluru Traffic Police Crack Down On Drunk Driving And Overspeeding: Over 650 Cases Registered In Special Drive

Bengaluru Traffic Police Crack Down On Drunk Driving And Overspeeding: Over 650 Cases Registered In Special Drive

Bengaluru Traffic Police registered 668 drunk driving cases and 185 overspeeding cases in a special drive, collecting Rs 1.89 lakh in fines, officials confirmed.

Bengaluru Traffic Police Crack Down On Drunk Driving And Overspeeding: Over 650 Cases Registered In Special Drive


The Bengaluru Traffic Police have intensified their efforts to ensure safer roads. On Monday, they announced the results of a week-long special drive conducted from April 21 to April 27, during which 668 cases of drunk driving were registered across the city.

As part of the campaign, police officers from all 53 traffic police stations participated actively. During the operation, they checked a total of 43,253 vehicles, leading to 668 drunk driving cases and 185 overspeeding cases. Fines amounting to Rs 1.89 lakh were collected from motorists found overspeeding.

In a statement, the Bengaluru Traffic Police said,
“The special drive was aimed to curb the menace of drunken driving and overspeeding to ensure road safety in Bengaluru City. This drive will continue further.”

Earlier in April, another report highlighted the city’s efforts against dangerous driving behaviors. Between March 1 and March 31, traffic police registered 398 cases against wheelie offenders and arrested 324 individuals involved.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In these special drives, officials also found 82 minors operating vehicles illegally. Action was taken against 68 guardians, and 32 cases were booked under the Juvenile Justice Act for violations involving minors.

Additionally, authorities moved to cancel or suspend several documents.

  • 40 drivers’ licences were sent for suspension.

  • 197 vehicle registration certificates were recommended for cancellation.

  • A total of 397 vehicles were impounded due to various traffic violations during the month.

In a related update, Bengaluru recorded 4,784 road accidents in 2024 so far, with 871 fatal accidents resulting in 893 deaths. However, the Bengaluru Traffic Police said measures implemented at accident-prone areas, particularly pedestrian zones, have yielded results. There was a 23.17% decrease in pedestrian fatalities compared to 2023, thanks to focused safety interventions.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have confirmed that their special drives and stricter enforcement actions will continue to ensure better compliance and safer roads for all citizens.

ALSO READ: Watch Video | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Nearly Slaps Officer During Belagavi Rally, Sparks Controversy

Filed under

Bengaluru overspeeding fine Bengaluru Traffic Police special drive overspeeding cases Bengaluru

MP Asaduddin Owaisi and f

Asaduddin Owaisi Dubs Shahid Afridi As Joker Post Former Pakistani Cricketer’s Ridiculous Comments On India
newsx

Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Video Shows Helpless Tourists Amid Lashkar-e-Taiba Attack, 26 Killed
newsx

Why Is Akash Madhwal Sitting Out IPL 2025? Rajasthan Royals’ Bold Move Sparks Debate
Shaji N Karun

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73
newsx

Bengaluru Traffic Police Crack Down On Drunk Driving And Overspeeding: Over 650 Cases Registered In...
newsx

Former Bihar Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi Posthumously Honoured With Padma Bhushan For Public Affairs
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Asaduddin Owaisi Dubs Shahid Afridi As Joker Post Former Pakistani Cricketer’s Ridiculous Comments On India

Asaduddin Owaisi Dubs Shahid Afridi As Joker Post Former Pakistani Cricketer’s Ridiculous Comments On India

Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Video Shows Helpless Tourists Amid Lashkar-e-Taiba Attack, 26 Killed

Terror Strikes Pahalgam: Video Shows Helpless Tourists Amid Lashkar-e-Taiba Attack, 26 Killed

Why Is Akash Madhwal Sitting Out IPL 2025? Rajasthan Royals’ Bold Move Sparks Debate

Why Is Akash Madhwal Sitting Out IPL 2025? Rajasthan Royals’ Bold Move Sparks Debate

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Former Bihar Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi Posthumously Honoured With Padma Bhushan For Public Affairs

Former Bihar Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi Posthumously Honoured With Padma Bhushan For Public Affairs

Entertainment

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On A Dating App

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His Flat In Thrippunithura

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After