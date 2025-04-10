Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Bengaluru Water Crisis: Water Tariff Hiked To 1.90 Per Litre, How Much Will It Cost You?

Residents of Bengaluru may soon have to shell out more for their water usage, with the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) set to announce a tariff hike to counter rising operational costs and a widening revenue shortfall.

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Water Tariff Hiked To 1.90 Per Litre, How Much Will It Cost You?


Residents of Bengaluru may soon have to shell out more for their water usage, with the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) set to announce a tariff hike to counter rising operational costs and a widening revenue shortfall. Speaking to the media on April 9, BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar confirmed that a formal notification on the revised rates is expected to be issued today, April 10.

Population Growth Is The Key Reason For Tariff On Water

Citing the city’s rapid urban expansion and population growth over the last decade, Manohar explained that the current tariff structure is inadequate to sustain the city’s water infrastructure. “BWSSB is a self-reliant body that does not receive government subsidies. Our only significant source of income is through water charges,” he said.

Over the last 10 years, electricity costs have surged by 107 per cent, while maintenance expenses have risen by 122.5 per cent, Manohar pointed out. At present, the board incurs a monthly expenditure of ₹200 crore but is only able to generate about ₹120 crore in revenue, leaving a deficit of ₹80 crore each month.

“To bridge this financial gap and improve service delivery, a rational and modest tariff revision has been proposed,” he said.

Breakdown of Proposed Tariff Hike

Under the domestic category, the revised rates are structured to scale with consumption levels:

  • Up to 8,000 litres: Increase of ₹0.15 per litre
  • 8,001 to 25,000 litres: ₹0.30 per litre
  • 25,001 to 50,000 litres: ₹0.80 per litre
  • Above 50,001 litres: ₹1 per litre

For high-rise residential buildings, the following rates have been proposed:

  • Up to 2,00,000 litres: ₹0.30 per litre
  • 2,00,001 to 5,00,000 litres: ₹0.60 per litre
  • Above 5,00,001 litres: ₹1 per litre

In the non-domestic and bulk usage category:

  • Up to 10,000 litres: ₹1 per litre
  • 10,001 to 25,000 litres: ₹1.30 per litre
  • 25,001 to 50,000 litres: ₹1.50 per litre
  • 50,001 to 75,000 litres: ₹1.90 per litre

