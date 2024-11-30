Home
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Bengaluru Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Rain, Cooler Temperatures Due To Cyclone Fengal – What To Expect

Bengaluru residents are bracing for intermittent rain and thundershowers, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting cloudy skies throughout the day. As the city prepares for a shift in weather conditions, the minimum temperature is expected to dip to around 18°C. (Read more below)

Bengaluru Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Rain, Cooler Temperatures Due To Cyclone Fengal – What To Expect

On November 30, Bengaluru residents are bracing for intermittent rain and thundershowers, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting cloudy skies throughout the day. As the city prepares for a shift in weather conditions, the minimum temperature is expected to dip to around 18°C, with temperatures potentially falling further in the evening.

The combination of cloud cover, rainfall, and winds from the approaching storm has created a cooler atmosphere, providing relief from the usual warm temperatures. With light rain expected over the next few days, temperatures are anticipated to hover between 18°C and 26°C, giving the city a break from the heat. However, residents are urged to stay indoors unless necessary and carry umbrellas or raincoats when stepping outside.

Bengaluru’s roads could experience disruptions due to the anticipated rainfall, with traffic congestion expected in several parts of the city. Commuters are advised to check for traffic updates before heading out, as the rainy conditions could cause delays. Additionally, the storm’s influence is likely to cause widespread disruptions across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The IMD has confirmed that Cyclone Fengal, which developed in the Southwest Bay of Bengal, is moving west-northwest and is forecast to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, close to Puducherry. The storm is expected to bring winds of 70-80 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 90 kmph, which will affect the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts by the afternoon of November 30. This severe weather has already triggered a red alert in several districts of Tamil Nadu, prompting authorities to close schools and colleges.

Due to the storm’s proximity, the IMD has warned residents in coastal regions to stay indoors and avoid public spaces such as parks and beaches for safety. Cyclone Fengal’s influence is already being felt across the region, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

For Bengaluru, the weather patterns are directly linked to the approaching cyclone, which is bringing cooler, wetter conditions to the city. As the storm draws closer, Bengaluru can expect continued disruptions in weather, with more rainfall anticipated in the coming days.

With the cyclone expected to intensify and make landfall soon, authorities are urging citizens in affected regions to remain alert and prepared for possible disruptions. Cyclone Fengal’s impact is anticipated to last through the weekend, and residents are encouraged to follow updates from the IMD for the latest information on weather and safety measures.

(WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCY)

ALSO READ: Cyclone Fengal Hits Chennai: Airport Shutdown, Flooded Roads, And Free Food At Amma Canteens

