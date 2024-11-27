Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorms, And Cool Temperatures As Cyclone Fengal Moves North

The weather will be cloudy and hazy, with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers in various districts surrounding the city, including Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Tumakuru, and Kodagu. (Read more below)

A deep depression currently brewing in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday, November 27, as it moves north-northwest toward Tamil Nadu, with its path skirting Sri Lanka. While the impact of the cyclone is most severe along the Tamil Nadu coast, Bengaluru and several other districts in Karnataka are also likely to experience weather disruptions, including rainfall and cooler temperatures, in the coming days.

Cyclone Fengal’s Trajectory and Impact on Tamil Nadu

The deep depression is now located 310 km southeast of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it will intensify fully into a cyclonic storm. The system is expected to move toward Tamilnadu by Wednesday, bringing heavy rains and high-velocity winds along the coastal regions. The entire state of Tamilnadu, including Chennai, is preparing for the damage potentially done to air and sea traffic when the cyclone comes toward their direction.

It is expected that the cyclone will continue its north-northwestward path, thereby slowly taking the storm away from Sri Lanka and inland over the Tamil Nadu coast in the subsequent two days. Meteorologists predict the impending intensification of the storm before making landfall, which could subsequently cause extensive damage and cause widespread heavy rains over the affected areas.

Bengaluru’s Weather Outlook Amid Cyclone Impact

While Bengaluru will not be battered by the storm in its full fury, the city will find itself under some of the sky’s overcast gloominess, haze, and moderate rainfall. As per IMD, Bengaluru had the temperatures between 18 and 24 degrees Celcius on Tuesday, November 26, and has the average temperatures of 19 and 24 degrees Celcius on Wednesday, November 27. Cloudy, hazy weather will be featured with light rain and thundershowers forecasted in different districts around the city, including Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Tumakuru, and Kodagu.

Despite such predictions by IMD regarding limited rains in coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka, experts suggest various areas in and around the city might see some downpour due to the influence of the cyclone. There is further expectation for mist and fog in the early hours.

A Harsh Winter on the Horizon

In addition to the immediate weather impacts of Cyclone Fengal, meteorologists are warning of a colder-than-usual winter ahead due to La Niña, a phenomenon marked by lower-than-normal surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. According to CS Patil, Director of IMD Bengaluru, this cooling event could lead to significantly lower temperatures across the region this winter, making it a particularly harsh season.

The combination of the cyclone’s impact and the potential for a cold winter means that residents of Bengaluru and surrounding areas should prepare for cooler temperatures, possible rain, and increased haze in the coming days.

As Cyclone Fengal continues its development, residents in Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru, and surrounding regions should stay updated on the latest weather reports. While the full impact of the storm is expected to be felt on the Tamil Nadu coast, Bengaluru’s weather will remain affected by hazy skies, rain, and cooler temperatures, creating a mixed bag of weather conditions in the coming days. Additionally, with La Niña adding an extra chill to the air, this winter may bring even more surprises for Karnataka’s weather.

