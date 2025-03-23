Home
Monday, March 24, 2025
Bengaluru Weather: Heavy Rains Cause Waterlogging and Traffic Disruptions

Bengaluru woke up to severe waterlogging on Sunday morning as heavy overnight rains continued to disrupt daily life in several parts of the city. Until 11:30 AM, multiple areas, including the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Hebbal, Bellandur, Silk Board, and Manyata Tech Park, experienced flooding, leading to slow-moving traffic and major inconveniences for commuters.

Bengaluru woke up to severe waterlogging on Sunday morning as heavy overnight rains continued to disrupt daily life in several parts of the city. Until 11:30 AM, multiple areas, including the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Hebbal, Bellandur, Silk Board, and Manyata Tech Park, experienced flooding, leading to slow-moving traffic and major inconveniences for commuters.

Tree Falls Worsen Traffic Woes

The heavy downpour not only caused waterlogging but also resulted in the collapse of 30 trees and 42 branches across various parts of the city. Areas like Jayanagar, Yelahanka, Hebbal, Vidyaranyapura, Rajankunte, Sahakaranagar, Thanisandra, Jakkur, and several parts of East Bengaluru were particularly affected. Fallen trees obstructed major roads, making commuting even more difficult for residents.

One of the worst-hit locations was JC Road, where a large tree fell, blocking the route for commuters heading towards Town Hall and City Market. To ease congestion, authorities recommended alternative routes via Minerva Circle, Basappa Circle, and Bharat Junction through Urvashi Theatre Junction. Similarly, a fallen tree near Soubhagya Market on Koramangala’s 60-ft Road forced authorities to introduce diversions, advising commuters heading towards 80-ft Road to take Club Road instead.

Weather Forecast and IMD Report

According to reports from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru and Kempegowda International Airport recorded 5 cm of rainfall till late Saturday night. The IMD has also warned that the city’s temperature is expected to range between 34°C and 36°C over the next week, according to senior scientist C.S. Patil.

With unpredictable weather conditions and the possibility of more rains in the coming days, residents have been urged to stay updated on weather alerts and plan their travel accordingly. Meanwhile, the city’s civic authorities continue their efforts to clear fallen trees and drain water from waterlogged areas to restore normalcy.

