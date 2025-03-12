Bengaluru Weather Update: Light Drizzle Brings Relief, IMD Predicts More Rain After March 20

Bengaluru experienced its first summer showers, bringing slight relief from rising temperatures. IMD predicts dry weather for two days, with rain likely after March 20.

Bengaluru experienced its first summer showers on Tuesday evening, providing a brief yet welcome respite from the rising temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the city will have a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday, with a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19 degrees Celsius.

First Rainfall of the Season Brings Relief

A brief drizzle, lasting only a few minutes, was observed in several parts of the city, bringing down mercury levels. Many residents took to social media, sharing videos and calling it the ‘First Rains’ of the season. According to IMD data, both the Bengaluru city observatory and the HAL airport observatory recorded trace amounts of rainfall, ranging between 0.01 to 0.49 cm. Some areas also experienced gusty winds alongside the showers.

At 5:30 PM on Tuesday, Bengaluru city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 18.7 degrees Celsius, both slightly below normal for this time of the year. Similarly, observatories at HAL Airport and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) also noted temperatures dipping below average.

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Skies and Possible Thunderstorms

According to the IMD forecast, Bengaluru and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will see partly cloudy skies, with chances of thunder and lightning in the coming days. Meanwhile, the HAL Airport area is expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall.

Rainfall Expected After March 20

N Puviarasan, Scientist ‘F’ and Head of the Meteorological Centre, stated that Bengaluru will remain dry for the next two days, with partly cloudy conditions prevailing during the evenings and nights. However, rainfall is anticipated in Bengaluru and parts of South Interior Karnataka after March 19 or 20, according to a report by DH.

While temperatures in South Interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka are expected to remain stable, North Interior Karnataka may see a gradual increase in mercury levels in the coming days, as per IMD officials.

