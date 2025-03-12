Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Bengaluru Weather Update: Light Drizzle Brings Relief, IMD Predicts More Rain After March 20

Bengaluru Weather Update: Light Drizzle Brings Relief, IMD Predicts More Rain After March 20

Bengaluru experienced its first summer showers, bringing slight relief from rising temperatures. IMD predicts dry weather for two days, with rain likely after March 20.

Bengaluru Weather Update: Light Drizzle Brings Relief, IMD Predicts More Rain After March 20


Bengaluru experienced its first summer showers on Tuesday evening, providing a brief yet welcome respite from the rising temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the city will have a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday, with a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19 degrees Celsius.

First Rainfall of the Season Brings Relief

A brief drizzle, lasting only a few minutes, was observed in several parts of the city, bringing down mercury levels. Many residents took to social media, sharing videos and calling it the ‘First Rains’ of the season. According to IMD data, both the Bengaluru city observatory and the HAL airport observatory recorded trace amounts of rainfall, ranging between 0.01 to 0.49 cm. Some areas also experienced gusty winds alongside the showers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

At 5:30 PM on Tuesday, Bengaluru city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 18.7 degrees Celsius, both slightly below normal for this time of the year. Similarly, observatories at HAL Airport and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) also noted temperatures dipping below average.

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Skies and Possible Thunderstorms

According to the IMD forecast, Bengaluru and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will see partly cloudy skies, with chances of thunder and lightning in the coming days. Meanwhile, the HAL Airport area is expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rainfall Expected After March 20

N Puviarasan, Scientist ‘F’ and Head of the Meteorological Centre, stated that Bengaluru will remain dry for the next two days, with partly cloudy conditions prevailing during the evenings and nights. However, rainfall is anticipated in Bengaluru and parts of South Interior Karnataka after March 19 or 20, according to a report by DH.

While temperatures in South Interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka are expected to remain stable, North Interior Karnataka may see a gradual increase in mercury levels in the coming days, as per IMD officials.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Weather Update Today: Rain With Thunderstorms Expected In 4 Districts Today, IMD Issues Alert

Filed under

bengaluru Bengaluru IMD report Bengaluru rain forecast Bengaluru weather update

Donald Trump buys a red T

Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He’s Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why
On April 17, 2004, Telugu

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?
newsx

Government Plans 2-3% LIC Stake Sale To Meet Public Shareholding Norms By 2027
Supermodel Gigi Hadid sha

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She...
Pro-business Demokraatit

Greenland Election Results 2025: Pro-Business Demokraatit Party Wins Amid Trump’s Annexation Threats
Researchers have develope

What Is Artificial Skin? Researchers Develop Game Changing Hydrogel With Quick Healing Properties
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He’s Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why

Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He’s Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

Government Plans 2-3% LIC Stake Sale To Meet Public Shareholding Norms By 2027

Government Plans 2-3% LIC Stake Sale To Meet Public Shareholding Norms By 2027

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She Is ‘Lucky’

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She...

Greenland Election Results 2025: Pro-Business Demokraatit Party Wins Amid Trump’s Annexation Threats

Greenland Election Results 2025: Pro-Business Demokraatit Party Wins Amid Trump’s Annexation Threats

Entertainment

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

Mystery Behind Telugu Actress Soundarya’s Death: What Happened In 2004?

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She Is ‘Lucky’

‘It’s Hard to Have Normal Dating Experience’: Gigi Hadid On Dating Bradley Cooper; Says She

Is Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Planning To Have Kids With Jake Bongiovi?

Is Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Planning To Have Kids With Jake Bongiovi?

Netflix Film Crew Member Settles Lawsuit Over Near-Fatal Fall

Netflix Film Crew Member Settles Lawsuit Over Near-Fatal Fall

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, New Cast, Episode Titles & What To Expect

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, New Cast, Episode Titles & What To Expect

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women