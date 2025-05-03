Bengaluru Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms, And Yellow Alert Till May 7

Rain lashes Bengaluru with yellow alert till May 7; IMD warns of thunderstorms. Cyclonic circulation may impact IPL match and multiple districts in Karnataka.

The city of Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India, has been drenched in rain for the past two to three days, causing uncertainty among residents and raising concerns about upcoming events, including a major IPL match.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will continue to experience rain and thundershowers during the afternoon or evening hours. A ‘yellow alert’ has been issued for the city and will remain in effect until May 7.

Adding to the tension, a high-profile IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is scheduled for today. However, rain may disrupt the game, disappointing cricket fans across the country.

52 Complaints After Friday Showers

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds hit the city on Friday evening between 5 pm and 8 pm, leading to at least 52 complaints of fallen trees and broken branches. The weather caused significant inconvenience in many parts of the city, with authorities receiving distress calls throughout the evening.

Cyclonic Circulation Brings More Rain to Karnataka

IMD officials have attributed the wet weather to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, which is gradually moving towards Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This system is expected to bring widespread rainfall across Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Tumkur, Davangere, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Bellary, Chitradurga, and Mandya districts.

Detailed Weekly Weather Forecast for Bengaluru

May 3 (Today): Rain or thundershowers are expected in the afternoon or evening. Temperatures will range between 21°C to 33°C. The sky will remain overcast with intermittent showers.

May 4: The day will begin with partly cloudy skies. There will be one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, with brief sunny intervals. The temperature will remain steady between 21°C to 33°C.

May 5: Expect another partly cloudy day with scattered showers. Daytime temperatures will hover around 21°C to 33°C. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas.

May 6: Rain or thundershowers are likely during the evening or night. It will be a warm and humid day, with temperatures staying between 21°C and 33°C.

May 7: A partly cloudy sky is expected with no significant rainfall. Temperatures will range between 21°C and 33°C, offering a relatively dry day.

May 8: Similar weather will continue with partly cloudy skies and no expected rainfall. The city will experience a dry and warm day, perfect for outdoor activities.

Residents Urged to Stay Alert

With unstable weather and daily showers expected, authorities advise residents to stay indoors during heavy rains and remain cautious about waterlogging and falling trees. Those planning to attend the IPL match should be prepared for possible delays or disruptions.

