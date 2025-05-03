Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Bengaluru Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms, And Yellow Alert Till May 7

Bengaluru Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms, And Yellow Alert Till May 7

Rain lashes Bengaluru with yellow alert till May 7; IMD warns of thunderstorms. Cyclonic circulation may impact IPL match and multiple districts in Karnataka.

Bengaluru Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms, And Yellow Alert Till May 7


The city of Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India, has been drenched in rain for the past two to three days, causing uncertainty among residents and raising concerns about upcoming events, including a major IPL match.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will continue to experience rain and thundershowers during the afternoon or evening hours. A ‘yellow alert’ has been issued for the city and will remain in effect until May 7.

Adding to the tension, a high-profile IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is scheduled for today. However, rain may disrupt the game, disappointing cricket fans across the country.

52 Complaints After Friday Showers

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds hit the city on Friday evening between 5 pm and 8 pm, leading to at least 52 complaints of fallen trees and broken branches. The weather caused significant inconvenience in many parts of the city, with authorities receiving distress calls throughout the evening.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Cyclonic Circulation Brings More Rain to Karnataka

IMD officials have attributed the wet weather to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, which is gradually moving towards Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This system is expected to bring widespread rainfall across Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Tumkur, Davangere, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Bellary, Chitradurga, and Mandya districts.

Detailed Weekly Weather Forecast for Bengaluru

  • May 3 (Today): Rain or thundershowers are expected in the afternoon or evening. Temperatures will range between 21°C to 33°C. The sky will remain overcast with intermittent showers.

  • May 4: The day will begin with partly cloudy skies. There will be one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, with brief sunny intervals. The temperature will remain steady between 21°C to 33°C.

  • May 5: Expect another partly cloudy day with scattered showers. Daytime temperatures will hover around 21°C to 33°C. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas.

  • May 6: Rain or thundershowers are likely during the evening or night. It will be a warm and humid day, with temperatures staying between 21°C and 33°C.

  • May 7: A partly cloudy sky is expected with no significant rainfall. Temperatures will range between 21°C and 33°C, offering a relatively dry day.

  • May 8: Similar weather will continue with partly cloudy skies and no expected rainfall. The city will experience a dry and warm day, perfect for outdoor activities.

Residents Urged to Stay Alert

With unstable weather and daily showers expected, authorities advise residents to stay indoors during heavy rains and remain cautious about waterlogging and falling trees. Those planning to attend the IPL match should be prepared for possible delays or disruptions.

ALSO READ: 

Filed under

Bengaluru rain alert Bengaluru weather today IMD yellow alert Bengaluru

newsx

India Revokes Trade Privileges After Bangladesh Ex-General Calls For Military Action
newsx

Breaking: Goa Government Cancels All Functions Supported By It For The Next Three Days
newsx

Viral Video | Young Couple Beaten In Public by Man’s Parents In Kanpur Over Relationship...
Pak’s Defense Minister,

‘If India Builds A Dam, We Will Attack’: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Fresh...
Australians headed to vot

‘Neither Party Is Doing Enough’: Housing Crisis Takes Center Stage As Australia Heads To Polls
newsx

Pakistan’s Missile Alerts And Test After Pahalgam Attack Raise India’s Security Concerns And Regional Tension
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Revokes Trade Privileges After Bangladesh Ex-General Calls For Military Action

India Revokes Trade Privileges After Bangladesh Ex-General Calls For Military Action

Breaking: Goa Government Cancels All Functions Supported By It For The Next Three Days

Breaking: Goa Government Cancels All Functions Supported By It For The Next Three Days

Viral Video | Young Couple Beaten In Public by Man’s Parents In Kanpur Over Relationship Dispute

Viral Video | Young Couple Beaten In Public by Man’s Parents In Kanpur Over Relationship...

‘If India Builds A Dam, We Will Attack’: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Fresh Warning

‘If India Builds A Dam, We Will Attack’: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Fresh...

‘Neither Party Is Doing Enough’: Housing Crisis Takes Center Stage As Australia Heads To Polls

‘Neither Party Is Doing Enough’: Housing Crisis Takes Center Stage As Australia Heads To Polls

Entertainment

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After