Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Bengaluru: Why Was This Woman Beaten Brutally By Her Husband And Mob Outside A Mosque?

A disturbing case of violence has come to light in Bengaluru, where a 38-year-old woman was brutally beaten outside a mosque after being summoned over a personal dispute. The attack, which was caught on camera and widely shared online, led to the arrest of six men after public outrage grew.

A 38-year-old woman in Bengaluru was brutally beaten outside a mosque after being summoned over a personal dispute.


A disturbing case of violence has come to light in Bengaluru, where a 38-year-old woman was brutally beaten outside a mosque after being summoned over a personal dispute. The attack, which was caught on camera and widely shared online, led to the arrest of six men after public outrage grew.

Woman claims she was lured and attacked outside mosque

The woman, Shabina Banu, told police that she was called to the Jama Masjid in Tavarekere on the afternoon of April 9, along with her relative Nasreen (32) and a man named Fayaz. According to her complaint, a group of men ambushed her outside the mosque, hitting her with sticks, pipes, and clubs. She also claimed they tried to hit her with stones and that the intent appeared to be to kill her.

The video of the assault quickly spread on social media, leading to widespread condemnation and demands for justice.

Six accused arrested after investigation begins

Police launched a swift investigation and arrested six men identified as Mohammad Niyaz, Mohammad Gauspeer, Chand Basha, Inayat Ullah, Dastagir, and Rasool. Their arrest came after Shabina filed a formal complaint on April 11, triggering a probe by a specially formed team.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Inspector Ravo was set up under the supervision of Davangere SP Uma Prashant, along with Additional SPs Santosh Vijay Kumar and Manjunath, and Channagiri ASP Sam Varghese. The police were able to trace the suspects and take them into custody without delay.

Dispute began with a family visit and spiraled into violence

In her complaint, Shabina, who works as a house help, said the trouble started when her relative Nasreen visited her home on April 7. That day, the two women, along with Shabina’s children, went to Bukkambudi hill and came back in the evening.

Later, Shabina took some medicine prescribed by her doctor and lay down to rest. While Nasreen had initially said she would leave, she ended up staying the night. During this time, a man named Fayaz also came to visit her at home.

Husband’s reaction led to complaint to religious body

When Shabina’s husband, Jameel Ahmed Shameer, returned home and saw both Nasreen and Fayaz at the house, he became angry. Upset by what he saw, he approached the Jama Masjid in Tavarekere and reportedly filed a complaint with mosque authorities.

Following this, Shabina, Nasreen, and Fayaz were summoned to the mosque, where the attack occurred just outside the premises.

The complaint has been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — the newly introduced criminal code — which replaces the older Indian Penal Code. Police are continuing their investigation and have not ruled out further arrests if more individuals are found to be involved.

