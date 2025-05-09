Bengaluru Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment by Regular Hairstylist During Home Appointment

A 50-year-old Bengaluru woman accused her regular hairstylist of sexual harassment during a home visit on April 28; police arrested the accused under BNS Section 79.

In a shocking case reported from Ulsoor, Bengaluru, a 50-year-old woman has accused her regular hairstylist of sexually harassing her during a home service appointment on April 28. The woman, an executive director at a private firm, had been availing the hairstylist’s services for several months before the alleged assault took place.

According to the woman’s police complaint, she had first booked the hairstylist through an online beauty service platform in September last year. Impressed by his professionalism, she continued to hire him directly for regular appointments at her residence.

On the morning of April 28, she scheduled another session with him over WhatsApp. He arrived at her home in Ulsoor around 9:45 am. Her sister, two children, and domestic help were present in the house but occupied elsewhere.

The woman stated that the hairstylist began working on her hair in the hall when he allegedly unzipped his pants and groped her from behind. Shocked, she screamed and pushed him away, raising an alarm. Before any family members could respond, the accused fled the residence.

Based on the woman’s complaint, police registered a case under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses acts intended to insult a woman’s modesty. Authorities confirmed that the accused was arrested and has since been remanded to judicial custody.

Police are continuing the investigation, and officials have urged the public to report similar incidents without hesitation. The woman’s testimony has sparked discussions on the risks of informal service arrangements and the need for stringent background checks on home service professionals.