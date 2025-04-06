Home
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Bengaluru: Woman Molested At 1:55 AM, CCTV Footage Of Harassment Goes Viral

A woman was groped on a Bengaluru street in BTM Layout. Caught on CCTV at 1:55 AM, the video has gone viral, raising concerns over women’s safety in the city.

Bengaluru: Woman Molested At 1:55 AM, CCTV Footage Of Harassment Goes Viral


In a disturbing incident from Bengaluru’s BTM Layout, a woman was sexually harassed in the early hours of April 3, 2025. The assault, caught on CCTV, has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of women in the city.

The CCTV footage, timestamped around 1:55 a.m., shows two women walking down a deserted street lined with parked two-wheelers. Suddenly, an unidentified man runs up behind them, gropes one of the women, and flees the scene within seconds.

The incident took place in the Suddaguntepalya area and has been confirmed by the local police. Despite the act being clearly captured on video, no official complaint has yet been filed by the victim. Authorities stated they may initiate action on their own if no formal complaint is received.

Speaking to the media, Bengaluru police confirmed that an FIR under Section 354B (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe a woman) was later registered at the Suddaguntepalya Police Station. The case was based on a complaint lodged by a local resident who viewed the viral video.

This incident is not an isolated one. Earlier the same day, Bengaluru police arrested a 30-year-old badminton coach accused of raping a 16-year-old student. The crime was uncovered after the victim’s grandmother found an obscene photo on the girl’s phone. The girl had been staying with her grandmother after completing her Class 10 exams.

In another case, just two weeks earlier, an assistant professor at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Silchar, Assam, was arrested for allegedly molesting a female student. The action was prompted by a letter written by the survivor, detailing the abuse, which went viral and triggered campus protests.

Back in August 2024, a similar assault was captured on video in Bengaluru’s Konanakunte area. A woman was groped twice by a man during her morning walk. In that case, the accused—later identified as a cab driver—was arrested two days after the incident.

As Bengaluru reels from these recurring attacks, many are now questioning the effectiveness of city surveillance, policing, and preventive measures. The latest BTM Layout incident, in particular, has sparked fierce debates online, with citizens demanding stronger protections for women, especially during late hours.

