Bengaluru was left in shock after police discovered the body of a woman stuffed inside a suitcase in a residence near Hulimavu. The victim, 32-year-old Gauri Anil Sambekar, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Rakesh Sambekar, who hails from Maharashtra. Authorities tracked him down and arrested him in Pune, sources confirmed.

Husband Confessed to the Crime Over a Call

According to reports, Rakesh Sambekar called Gauri’s parents and confessed to killing her. Alarmed, the family immediately informed the authorities. Acting on this information, the Maharashtra Police tipped off their Bengaluru counterparts, who rushed to the scene and launched an investigation.

Forensic teams and crime investigators were quickly deployed to the house.

How the Crime Was Discovered

Senior police officer Sarah Fatima shared details of the investigation. “At around 5:30 PM, we received a call at the control room about a suspected hanging case. When the Hulimavu police reached the house, they found the door locked. Upon entering, they discovered a suitcase in the bathroom,” she said.

Once the forensic team opened the suitcase, they found the body of the woman. Unlike typical “suitcase murders,” where bodies are often dismembered, Gauri’s body was intact but bore severe injury marks, the officer confirmed.

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities are now awaiting the postmortem report to determine the exact cause of death. Initially, the police struggled to locate Rakesh, but after tracking his phone records, they found out he had fled to Pune.

Swift coordination between Bengaluru and Pune police led to his arrest. “We have now registered a case of murder,” Fatima said, adding that a team has been sent to Pune to bring him back for further questioning and legal proceedings.

A Marriage That Turned Tragic

Gauri and Rakesh had been married for two years. Originally from Maharashtra, the couple had only moved to Bengaluru two months ago for work. Rakesh was employed as a project manager at an IT company, while Gauri was a housewife looking for job opportunities.

Investigators are now trying to piece together what led to the tragic crime. “We are investigating further to understand what exactly happened,” Fatima said.

As Bengaluru reels from this chilling murder, police continue their probe to uncover the full story behind Gauri’s death.