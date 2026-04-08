Bengaluru ‘Zombie Drug’ Scare? Man Stands Motionless On Busy Street As Viral Video Leaves Netizens Shocked And Worried

A wave of concern is sweeping through Bengaluru’s digital landscape after a viral video emerged that supposedly shows a man standing in a trance-like state at Bagalur.

The footage, which appeared after a delivery agent incident in Chandigarh, has led to strong speculation about the presence of Xylazine, which scientists refer to as the “zombie drug,” in India’s IT hub.

The video has received thousands of views, but people continue to demand police action, yet officials have not confirmed whether synthetic drugs exist in the city.

The United States experiences this particular phenomenon, which causes people to remain completely still for multiple hours, but it occurs infrequently in India.

The police in Chandigarh discovered that a medical examination of the suspect revealed no evidence of alcohol or narcotic consumption, which indicates that both physical and psychological conditions might have contributed to the situation.

🚨 Disturbing! The deadly ‘Zombie Drug’ (Xylazine-laced substance) 😱 that turns users into motionless, trance-like zombies 🧟‍♂️ has now entered Bengaluru.

Alarming reports emerging from Baglur near Nitte College.

Parents, youth & police stay extremely alert! ⚠️ This is a serious… pic.twitter.com/54wJgxweLw — ಸನಾತನ (सनातन) (@sanatan_kannada) April 7, 2026







The Bengaluru clip has created a “better safe than sorry” reaction among netizens who use the hashtag #UdtaBengaluru to request increased college zone and nightlife district security measures.

Xylazine Risks

Xylazine’s main threat comes from its design because it operates as a non-opioid tranquilizer that exists to sedate large animals such as horses and cattle.

The drug produces extreme central nervous system depression when people misuse it by consuming it as an adulterant mixed with other illegal drugs. The condition produces extremely low heart rates together with deep sedation, which allows users to stay awake but prevents their physical movement.

First responders face major challenges with emergency treatment because Xylazine sedation remains untreated by Naloxone, which makes emergency situations exceptionally difficult.

Synthetic Contamination

The emergence of “zombie drugs” signals an ongoing transition in global drug trafficking operations, which now involves synthetic drug contamination.

The lower cost of Xylazine compared to regular street drugs leads dealers to use it as an additive, which they mix into their drug inventory without informing their customers about its presence. The hazardous substances present in the area create toxic mixtures that result in fatal outcomes and produce chronic skin diseases and dangerous infections that can result in limb loss.

The public response to the Bengaluru footage shows increasing public concern about dangerous synthetic drugs, which can evade standard detection methods and pose serious threats to urban young people.

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