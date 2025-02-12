Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Becomes India’s Most Expensive Metro, Will It Push More People To Private Vehicles?

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro becomes India’s costliest public transport after a 50% fare hike. Commuters worry about rising costs and increased traffic congestion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Becomes India’s Most Expensive Metro, Will It Push More People To Private Vehicles?


Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has officially become India’s most expensive metro system, following a sharp fare hike of nearly 50%. The new pricing structure, implemented by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) based on the Fare Fixation Committee’s recommendations, introduces peak and non-peak pricing, marking the biggest fare increase in years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

New Metro Fare Structure: What’s Changed?

Under the revised fare system, passengers traveling more than 25 km now pay a maximum of ₹90, up from ₹60. Other key changes include:

  • Journeys between 10 to 12 km now cost ₹60.
  • Travel distances from 20 to 25 km are priced at ₹80.
  • The minimum fare remains ₹10 for short trips up to 2 km.
  • The smart card minimum balance has been increased from ₹50 to ₹90.

To offset the increase, BMRCL is offering 5% discounts during peak hours and 10% during non-peak hours for smart card users. However, many commuters argue that the discounts are too small to counteract the steep price hike.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Commuters Worry About Rising Costs and Traffic Woes

The fare hike has sparked criticism, with daily metro riders concerned that the higher prices may discourage public transport use, forcing more people back to private vehicles, potentially worsening Bengaluru’s already severe traffic congestion.

Compared to other Indian cities, Bengaluru’s metro fares are now the highest.

  • Delhi Metro: Maximum fare ₹60.
  • Ahmedabad Metro: ₹5 to ₹25 for a 40 km journey.
  • Pune Metro: Maximum fare ₹40.
  • Kolkata Metro: Most affordable, ranging from ₹5 to ₹25.

Why Did BMRCL Increase Fares?

BMRCL justified the fare hike by citing the need to fund the metro’s expansion and maintenance. Since the last fare revision in 2017, Bengaluru’s metro network has grown from 43.2 km to 76.95 km, with plans to extend to 175.55 km by December 2026.

Additionally, rising operational costs and a 300% increase in maintenance expenses—mainly due to frequent repairs and high-priced spare parts—necessitated the price revision. The Fare Fixation Committee recommended the increase to ensure the metro remains financially sustainable.

Students Demand Fare Concessions

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has opposed the hike, demanding a 50% fare concession for students, according to a Moneycontrol report.

“Nearly 30% of the metro’s 7 lakh daily passengers are students, and this price increase makes commuting unaffordable for many,” AIDSO stated, arguing that public transport should remain accessible to encourage mass transit use and reduce traffic congestion.

As Bengaluru’s metro network expands, the impact of the fare hike on public transport usage and traffic conditions remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru-Based Startup Topmate Promises 10-Minute Human Delivery, Declares It’s Over for Blinkit and Zepto

Filed under

Bengaluru Metro fare hike Namma Metro new fares

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Chicago Snowstorm: Residents Stock Up Essentials As Officials Prepare For Impact

Chicago Snowstorm: Residents Stock Up Essentials As Officials Prepare For Impact

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

Mysuru Mob Attacks Udayagiri Police Station Over Facebook Post; Seven Policemen Injured

Mysuru Mob Attacks Udayagiri Police Station Over Facebook Post; Seven Policemen Injured

After Ranveer Allahbadia, Is Elvish Yadav In Legal Trouble Over Alleged Racial Comments On Chum Darang?

After Ranveer Allahbadia, Is Elvish Yadav In Legal Trouble Over Alleged Racial Comments On Chum...

Trump To Order Federal Agencies To Plan For Large-Scale Staff Cuts

Trump To Order Federal Agencies To Plan For Large-Scale Staff Cuts

Entertainment

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

After Ranveer Allahbadia, Is Elvish Yadav In Legal Trouble Over Alleged Racial Comments On Chum Darang?

After Ranveer Allahbadia, Is Elvish Yadav In Legal Trouble Over Alleged Racial Comments On Chum

Elon Musk’s 4-Year-Old Seen Picking His Nose At Oval Office, Watch How Donald Trump Reacts

Elon Musk’s 4-Year-Old Seen Picking His Nose At Oval Office, Watch How Donald Trump Reacts

Why Did Seth Rogen End His 20-Year-Friendship With James Franco? Actor Drops The Truth Bomb

Why Did Seth Rogen End His 20-Year-Friendship With James Franco? Actor Drops The Truth Bomb

Is Timothee Chalamet’s Former Co-Star Armie Hammer A Cannibal? Actor Says, ‘It’s Fun To Ruffle Feathers’

Is Timothee Chalamet’s Former Co-Star Armie Hammer A Cannibal? Actor Says, ‘It’s Fun To Ruffle

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox