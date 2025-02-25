Best City To Witness The Glory Of Mahashivratri? Varanasi Gears Up for Grand Celebrations Amid Mahakumbh Rush

Varanasi, known as the spiritual capital of India, is set to celebrate Mahashivratri with unmatched grandeur as the city witnesses an influx of devotees from the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Varanasi, known as the spiritual capital of India, is set to celebrate Mahashivratri with unmatched grandeur as the city witnesses an influx of devotees from the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Officials confirmed on Tuesday that elaborate preparations have been made to accommodate the massive crowd and ensure a seamless celebration.

Grand Procession Led by Saints and Akharas

Various Akharas, along with a large number of saints and Naga sadhus, will take part in a grand procession before offering prayers at the sacred Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Wednesday. This annual tradition, deeply rooted in spiritual significance, is expected to draw thousands of devotees eager to witness the holy spectacle.

The district administration and the management of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple have made all necessary arrangements to facilitate the celebrations smoothly, Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma stated on Tuesday.

Special Arrangements for Visiting Saints and Devotees

To ensure a well-organized experience, discussions have been held with the heads of various Akharas and saints who have arrived in Varanasi from the Maha Kumbh. Their scheduled temple visit has been carefully planned to accommodate the large numbers expected.

According to Commissioner Sharma, saints and Akhara members will be allowed to offer prayers at the temple from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM, ensuring they have a peaceful and dedicated time for darshan.

Evening Procession to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Later in the evening, at 5:30 PM, a grand procession will commence from Hanuman Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat, making its way towards Godaulia. This vibrant procession, featuring traditional music and devotional chants, will be a key highlight of the celebrations.

From Godaulia, the saints and Akhara heads will walk to the temple and enter through Gate No. 4 for darshan. The temple visit is expected to last for about two to two-and-a-half hours, after which the procession will exit via the Annapurnaji and Dhundhiraj Ganesh routes.

Meanwhile, two separate entry lines will be maintained at the ghats and Saraswati Phatak for the general public to ensure smooth movement and avoid overcrowding.

Additional Darshan Window for Akhara Members

In adherence to Akhara traditions, another darshan window of 30 minutes has been scheduled at 2:00 PM in the afternoon, providing additional time for spiritual offerings and prayers.

Traditional Shiv Baraat Procession Scheduled for February 27

Considering the heavy rush of devotees and Akhara members on Mahashivratri, officials have decided to organize the traditional “Shiv Baraat” procession on February 27, a day after the main festival. This decision has been made in coordination with the administration to ensure that the sacred event is carried out in an orderly manner.

With thousands of devotees, saints, and pilgrims expected to throng the city, Varanasi is fully prepared to witness an unparalleled celebration of Mahashivratri, reaffirming its status as one of the most revered religious hubs in India.