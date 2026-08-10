‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Is Not Enough? Rekha Gupta’s Big Message At ‘We Women Want 2026’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was the Chief Guest at the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026, where she spoke about women’s health, dignity, dreams and empowerment. Her address focused on self-care, women-led development and creating more opportunities for India’s daughters.

CM Rekha Gupta Urges Women to Prioritise Self-Care

Rekha Gupta urged women to put themselves first while caring for their families. She said women often look after parents, children and spouses but forget their own needs.

“One person who often gets left behind in a woman’s entire life is herself,” Gupta said. She urged women to recognise their own worth and celebrate themselves.

“Today, while taking care of yourself, clap loudly for yourself,” she added.

Gupta also stressed that women should not give up when they face challenges. She said health, dignity, dreams and opportunities are all important parts of a woman’s life.

CM Rekha Gupta, as Chief Guest, emphasises the importance of strong leadership, women’s empowerment and equal opportunities. She calls for greater representation of women in positions of influence, highlighting their crucial role in shaping inclusive decision-making, driving… pic.twitter.com/innAPiXAW1 — NewsX World (@NewsX) August 10, 2026

From ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ To ‘Beti Badhao’

Gupta said true empowerment means breaking barriers and becoming the first in a family to achieve something. She cited women choosing science, engineering, entrepreneurship, politics and financial independence as examples of empowerment.

“If a girl says, ‘I bought my own house with my own money’, that is a big thing,” she said.

Gupta also urged women to turn their ideas into action.

“Start it, clock it and test it. Move forward and make full use of your capabilities,” she said.

She then called for a shift from ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ to ‘Beti Badhao’. “The daughters of the country have to be taken forward,” Gupta added.

What PM Modi Has Done For Women

Gupta highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on women-led development. She mentioned initiatives such as the Ujjwala Yojana, sanitation and toilets, and greater awareness around women’s health.

“Who thought that a toilet was a fight for a woman’s dignity? The Prime Minister thought about it,” she said. She also spoke about breast cancer screening and the need to focus more on women’s healthcare.

Gupta, however, said women’s empowerment cannot be achieved by one government or one person alone. “Everyone will have to come forward. We will have to work together,” Gupta said at the event.