‘Betrayal Alone Is BJP’s Practice’: DMK Mouthpiece Says Modi, Amit Shah Falsely Claim More Allocation Of Funds To Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s ruling regime Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s mouthpiece in its editorial wrote that the Tamil Nadu people knew pretty well that the BJP led Union Government betrayed Tamil Nadu. The Dravidian newspaper alleged that right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everybody in the centre has been lying again and again that the funds to Tamil Nadu is more under the BJP regime than the Congress rule. DMK’s official organ further added that the BJP did not mentioned the schemes through which they are providing the funds to Tamil Nadu and they cannot say that.

BJP claimed providing three times funds to Tamil Nadu compared to the pre-2014

In April, BJP claimed allocating three time more funds to Tamil Nadu’s development before 2014 while laying the foundation stone of several rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore in Rameswaram. The Prime Minister had alleged that before 2014, rail projects in Tamil Nadu received just Rs 900 crore annually. However, the PM added that this year the budget exceeded Rs 6,000 crore. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had not attended the event.

Altercation between the BJP and the DMK over the 2-language policy

BJP and the DMK had been at loggerheads over the Central government three-language formula under the National Education Policy, 2020 as well. In a social media post, Stalin wrote that, “Tamil Nadu will not tolerate Hindi colonialism replacing British colonialism”. The Tamil Nadu CM wrote that those who tried to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu were either defeated, changed their stance or aligned later with DMK. Stalin had accused the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of provoking the state by threatening it to accept Hindi imposition.

