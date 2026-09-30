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Home > India News > Betrayed By His Own Blood! Delhi Man’s Cousin Turns Mastermind In Kashmere Gate Loot Murder, 4 Arrested

Betrayed By His Own Blood! Delhi Man’s Cousin Turns Mastermind In Kashmere Gate Loot Murder, 4 Arrested

Delhi Police have arrested four people, including the alleged mastermind and a minor, in the Kashmere Gate loot murder case, after CCTV and phone records reportedly exposed the gang.

Delhi Man’s Cousin Turns Mastermind In Kashmere Gate Loot Murder. Image Credit: AI
Delhi Man’s Cousin Turns Mastermind In Kashmere Gate Loot Murder. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 17:12 IST

Delhi Police say they have cracked a loot and murder case from the Kashmere Gate area. Four people, including the alleged mastermind, have been arrested. Officers say the man behind the plan was a relative of the victim, and that one of the four accused is a minor.

What Happened On 24 September?

North district DCP Niharika Bhatt said that around 7:20 pm on 24 September, Sachin from Morena in Madhya Pradesh was travelling in an e-rickshaw with his uncle Prabhat. They were returning after collecting a payment from Gandhi Nagar Market. Near the Neeli Chhatri Mandir underpass, behind Salimgarh Fort, four unknown men stopped the vehicle and tried to snatch a polythene bag full of cash.

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Knife Attack On Resistance

When the two men resisted, the attackers allegedly stabbed both of them and ran off with the bag. Prabhat was critically injured and died. A case was registered for murder, attempt to murder and robbery, among other sections. A team was formed under SHO Prashant Yadav and Special Staff Inspector Rohit Saraswat, under the DCP’s supervision.

Car Number Leads To The Gang

Police went through footage from more than 500 CCTV cameras. A suspicious car’s registration number led them to Deepu Rathore. Further checks showed that a mobile number in touch with both the deceased and Deepu belonged to Om. Om was then arrested in Kanpur, Deepu and the minor in Jhansi, and Abhishek in Etawah.

The Relative Behind It

During questioning, 21-year-old Om Singh reportedly told police that Prabhat was his relative and that he knew the man was carrying a large amount of cash. Police say the group had been planning the crime for about 15 days. After the robbery, they allegedly went to Noida, split the money and scattered to different hideouts.

Who Are The Accused?

The arrested men are Om Singh, 21, and Abhishek, 24, both from Kanpur, and Deepu Rathore, 28, from Jhansi. Police say Deepu already faces several cases in Uttar Pradesh, including rape, POCSO, attempt to murder, extortion and rioting. The minor is also said to have earlier cases registered in Jhansi.

Money Recovered

Police have recovered Rs 2,29,800 from the accused out of the looted amount. The total sum in the bag has not been stated in the information available.

Allegations Under Investigation

The details come from police statements and the accused’s reported confessions. They will need to be proved in court, and the accused have not yet presented their version.

Police are expected to trace the remaining cash and the weapon used, and to build the case with CCTV, phone records and forensic evidence.

Also Read: B.Pharma Student Killed Outside Liquor Store With Knife And Stones; 1 Arrested 4 Abscond, Live CCTV Captures Incident

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Betrayed By His Own Blood! Delhi Man’s Cousin Turns Mastermind In Kashmere Gate Loot Murder, 4 Arrested

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Betrayed By His Own Blood! Delhi Man’s Cousin Turns Mastermind In Kashmere Gate Loot Murder, 4 Arrested

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Betrayed By His Own Blood! Delhi Man’s Cousin Turns Mastermind In Kashmere Gate Loot Murder, 4 Arrested
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Betrayed By His Own Blood! Delhi Man’s Cousin Turns Mastermind In Kashmere Gate Loot Murder, 4 Arrested
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