Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Beware Of The Petrol Pump Scam! Man Swipes Credit Card And Loses Rs 1 Lakh; Viral Video Explains How

Beware Of The Petrol Pump Scam! Man Swipes Credit Card And Loses Rs 1 Lakh; Viral Video Explains How

A viral video has recently brought attention to a major financial scam that has left people shocked and concerned. The video, posted on Instagram by CA and finance influencer Sarthak Ahuja, highlights the dangers of using credit cards at petrol stations.

A viral video has recently brought attention to a major financial scam that has left people shocked and concerned. The video, posted on Instagram by CA and finance influencer Sarthak Ahuja, highlights the dangers of using credit cards at petrol stations. He warns against a common scam that allegedly caused an Indian man to lose over Rs 1 lakh after his card was cloned at a fuel pump.

A Simple Fuel Stop Turned into a Nightmare

In his video, Sarthak Ahuja starts with a strong warning: “Don’t use your credit card to make payments at petrol pumps, and I will tell you exactly why.” He narrates the experience of a man who was traveling between cities when he stopped to refuel his car. Like most people, he handed over his credit card for payment and entered his PIN.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by Sarthak Ahuja (@casarthakahuja)

However, things took a suspicious turn when the transaction was declined. The man tried again, but it failed once more. On the third attempt, the payment finally went through. At the time, he thought nothing of it, assuming it was just a technical issue.

What he didn’t realize was that he had never received a “transaction declined” message for the first two failed attempts. This should have been a red flag.

The Shocking Discovery

Weeks later, while he was asleep, the man’s credit card was charged for over Rs 1 lakh. An investigation revealed that his card had been cloned at the petrol station. Fraudsters had likely stolen his PIN during the failed transactions and later used the cloned card to make unauthorized purchases.

How to Protect Yourself from Credit Card Scams

In the video’s caption, Sarthak Ahuja shared some important safety tips to help people avoid falling victim to such scams:

1. Avoid Swiping Your Card at Petrol Pumps and ATMs

Sarthak strongly advised against swiping credit or debit cards at petrol stations, ATMs, or merchant stores—especially if the machine looks damaged or tampered with.

2. Use Safer Payment Methods

Instead of swiping, use touchless payment options like UPI or tap-and-pay. These methods are more secure and reduce the risk of card cloning.

3. Always Check for a ‘Transaction Declined’ SMS

If your payment fails, you should immediately check your registered mobile number for a “transaction declined” message. If you don’t receive one, your card may have been compromised.

4. Disable International Transactions on Your Card

Many fraudulent transactions occur in foreign countries using cloned cards. To prevent this, disable international payments unless you are traveling abroad.

Public Reaction and Personal Experiences

The video quickly gained massive traction online, amassing over three million views. In the comments, many social media users shared their own experiences with credit card fraud.

One user emphasized, “That’s why UPI is always safer.” Another person wrote, “Very knowledgeable.”

Some users even shared their own horror stories. A person recalled, “Happened a few months ago at Giani’s Rajouri Garden. Complained and got the money reversed in a month and a half. You never think something like this would happen to you until it does.”

Another user highlighted the risks of even tap payments, saying, “Even tap payments are a bit risky because people are able to copy the credit card NFC reading and place it on another card to use it for themselves.”

A different commenter shared a close call: “My card was skimmed, and international payments were attempted multiple times from Europe, the US, etc. Luckily, I had disabled international transactions when I landed in India, and my bank noticed the fraud. They sent me a replacement card immediately.”

ALSO READ: 16 Naxalites Encountered In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma District

Filed under

credit card credit card scam fraud Petrol Pump scam

A Michigan couple has bee

How Did A Michigan Couple’s Vacation Land Them In Prison?
newsx

Thailand Unveils Robotic Mules To Assist Rescue Teams In Bangkok Emergencies
UP government, under the

UP Government Bans Sale Of Meat Within 500m Of Religious Places
newsx

French Embassy Honors India-France Friendship With Adorable Ghibli Art Of PM Modi, Macron
newsx

‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: India Rushes Aid To Myanmar After Devastating Earthquake
A viral video has recentl

Beware Of The Petrol Pump Scam! Man Swipes Credit Card And Loses Rs 1 Lakh;...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Did A Michigan Couple’s Vacation Land Them In Prison?

How Did A Michigan Couple’s Vacation Land Them In Prison?

Thailand Unveils Robotic Mules To Assist Rescue Teams In Bangkok Emergencies

Thailand Unveils Robotic Mules To Assist Rescue Teams In Bangkok Emergencies

UP Government Bans Sale Of Meat Within 500m Of Religious Places

UP Government Bans Sale Of Meat Within 500m Of Religious Places

French Embassy Honors India-France Friendship With Adorable Ghibli Art Of PM Modi, Macron

French Embassy Honors India-France Friendship With Adorable Ghibli Art Of PM Modi, Macron

‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: India Rushes Aid To Myanmar After Devastating Earthquake

‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: India Rushes Aid To Myanmar After Devastating Earthquake

Entertainment

Trisha Krishnan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Engagement Rumors – What Is The Truth?

Trisha Krishnan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Engagement Rumors – What Is The Truth?

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Second Single Promo Released, Full Song To Drop On Sunday

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Second Single Promo Released, Full Song To Drop On Sunday

Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career; Says ‘He Loves It’ | Watch

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career;

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans Wanting For More

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans

Lifestyle

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock