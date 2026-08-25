Beyond PM Kisan ₹6,000: 5 Government Schemes That Could Put More Money in Farmers’ Hands

For millions of Indian farmers, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is one of the best-known government programmes. Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 every year. The amount is paid in three instalments of ₹2,000 directly into their bank accounts. But PM Kisan is not the only scheme that can provide financial support.

The Centre has launched several programmes for farmers over the years. These schemes offer crop insurance, financial assistance, cheaper access to farm equipment and support for solar energy. Here are some key government schemes farmers should know about.

1. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for Crop Loss

Crop damage caused by heavy rain, floods, drought or other natural disasters can put a major financial burden on farmers. The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) aims to protect farmers against such risks. Under the scheme, eligible farmers can receive compensation for covered crop losses.

The support is designed to provide financial relief when crops are damaged by natural calamities.

The scheme is also being supported by state governments. Recently, the Madhya Pradesh government approved more than ₹11,608 crore for the implementation of the crop insurance scheme. The move aims to strengthen protection for farmers against losses caused by natural disasters.

2. PM-KUSUM Can Help Farmers Save on Electricity

The PM-KUSUM scheme is another important programme for farmers. It focuses on solar energy and aims to reduce dependence on conventional electricity and diesel for irrigation.

Under the scheme, farmers can get support for installing solar pumps at subsidised rates, depending on the applicable component and government support.

Solar pumps can help farmers reduce irrigation costs. In some cases, farmers can also use solar power for other agricultural needs and potentially earn additional income by selling surplus electricity, subject to the applicable rules and arrangements.

3. Subsidies on Modern Farming Equipment

The government also provides financial assistance for buying agricultural machinery and modern equipment. Depending on the scheme, category of farmer and type of equipment, subsidies can cover a significant part of the purchase cost. In some cases, assistance can range from 50% to 80%.

This can make modern farm machinery more affordable for small and marginal farmers.

Such support is aimed at encouraging mechanisation and helping farmers reduce the physical effort and cost involved in various farming activities.

4. New Agriculture Schemes Are Also Being Launched

The government has also been expanding its focus beyond direct cash support. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several agriculture-related projects from West Bengal’s Hooghly district. These included initiatives linked to the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Digital Agriculture Mission and Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana.

The projects were worth around ₹12,200 crore and were aimed at improving support for the agriculture sector. Digital tools are also becoming increasingly important. They can help farmers access information, services and government benefits more efficiently.

5. Why Many Farmers Still Miss Out

Despite the number of schemes available, many farmers are familiar mainly with PM Kisan. A major challenge is awareness. Many farmers may not know which schemes they qualify for or how to apply.

The broader aim of these programmes is to provide support at different stages of farming. This includes direct financial assistance, crop insurance, cheaper equipment and support for irrigation.

For farmers facing rising input costs and unpredictable weather, knowing about these schemes can make a significant difference.

The key takeaway is simple: PM Kisan is only one part of the government’s support system for farmers. Farmers should also check the schemes available through their state and local agriculture departments to understand which benefits they may be eligible for.