Bhagalpur Launches HPV Vaccination Drive For Young Girls; How To Get Vaccinated?

Bhagalpur district administration has launched a free human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive to protect young girls from cervical cancer. On Thursday, 29 girl students between the ages of 9 and 14 from State Sunderwati Girls’ Middle School at Barari received free HPV vaccinations. The drive was inaugurated by Bhagalpur District Magistrate (DM) Dr. Nawal Kishor Choudhary at a function organized at the Preventive and Social Medicine (PSM) department of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH).

A Preventive Measure Against Cervical Cancer

Dr. Choudhary, who has a background in medicine, emphasized the importance of the vaccine in preventing cervical cancer. He assured the public that the vaccine is completely safe and is a crucial step in protecting young girls from serious health risks later in life. “The HPV vaccination drive is part of the Mukhyamantri Balika Cancer Pratirakshan Yojana,” he stated. He further urged families and the medical community to work together to ensure the success of the initiative.

Availability of the Vaccine in Bhagalpur

District Immunization Officer Dr. Dhananjay Kumar announced that 420 doses of HPV vaccines had been received from the state health department for the initial phase of the vaccination drive. “We will be receiving the second lot soon for the ongoing drive,” he added, assuring that all eligible girls would be covered under the initiative.

Where Can Girls Get Vaccinated?

JLNMCH Medical Superintendent Dr. Hem Shankar Sharma stated that the HPV vaccine would be administered at two key locations:

The vaccination center of the PSM department at JLNMCH The outpatient department (OPD) of Sadar Hospital

Both these centers will ensure easy access for girls across the district, making it convenient for families to get their daughters vaccinated.

Schools Play a Key Role in Implementation

District Education Officer (DEO) Rajkumar Sharma highlighted the role of schools in implementing the vaccination drive efficiently. He confirmed that instructions had been sent to principals and in-charges of high schools and middle schools, directing them to immediately collect data on all girl students aged 9 to 14. This step will help ensure that every eligible student receives the free HPV vaccine on time.

A Step Towards a Healthier Future

The Bhagalpur administration’s HPV vaccination drive marks an important step in public health efforts to prevent cervical cancer. By targeting young girls at an early age, the initiative aims to provide long-term health benefits and create awareness about the importance of preventive healthcare. The campaign has been welcomed by parents, educators, and medical professionals alike, with hopes that more girls will come forward to receive the vaccination in the coming weeks.