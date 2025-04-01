Home
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Bhagavat Reciter Hiranmoy Goswami Maharaj Attacked In West Bengal, BJP Calls TMC For Vote Bank Politics

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya has strongly denounced the brutal attack on revered Bhagavat reciter Shri Hiranmoy Goswami Maharaj in Dharampur village, Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal.

The incident, which he described as a life-threatening assault, has sparked outrage and concern over religious freedom in the state.

Taking to social media, Malviya detailed the horrific nature of the attack, revealing that Goswami Maharaj was assaulted with a sharp weapon, had a noose tied around his neck, and his sacred matted hair (jata) was forcibly cut off. He linked the attack to previous incidents where the spiritual leader had faced opposition from individuals allegedly connected to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Malviya alleged that certain elements affiliated with the TMC had earlier objected to the chanting of traditional Hindu slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Hindu Sanatan Dharm Ki Jai,” “Gau Mata Ki Jai,” and “Jai Shri Ram” during one of Goswami Maharaj’s Bhagavat recitations. The leader’s refusal to comply, he claimed, led to this retaliatory assault.

Calling it an act driven by “vote bank politics,” Malviya accused the TMC of curbing Hindu religious expression in Bengal. He asserted that incidents like these highlight a growing intolerance towards Hindu practices and beliefs under the current state administration.

The attack has triggered sharp reactions from BJP leaders and Hindu organizations, who have demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against the perpetrators. Political analysts suggest that this incident could further intensify the ongoing BJP-TMC political rivalry in West Bengal.

As the situation unfolds, questions about religious freedom and political interference in spiritual practices continue to dominate the discourse. The authorities are yet to release an official statement regarding the assault, while BJP leaders have vowed to take the matter to higher levels of governance.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the increasing political and religious tensions in West Bengal, with opposition parties accusing the ruling dispensation of fostering an environment of hostility towards Hindu religious figures.

