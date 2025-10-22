Bhagwant Mann’s ‘Fake’ MMS Goes Viral: What We Know So Far

A purported MMS video allegedly showing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a compromising position has gone viral on social media, sparking a fresh political storm and prompting a cybercrime probe. Police have confirmed that the clips are fake and AI-generated, allegedly created to defame the Chief Minister and spread misinformation.

BJP’s Tajinder Bagga Targets Arvind Kejriwal

The controversy intensified on Wednesday, October 22, after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga alleged that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was behind the circulation of the fake videos.

“Someone told me @ArvindKejriwal is behind @BhagwantMann MMS?” Bagga posted on X (formerly Twitter), hinting at an intra-party conspiracy within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The comments have triggered sharp political reactions, though AAP leaders are yet to officially respond.

Who Posted the Video?

According to Punjab Police, the video was uploaded by Jagman Singh Samra, a Canada-based NRI originally from Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann’s home district. Samra reportedly posted two videos on Facebook, claiming that the person seen in them was the Punjab CM. He also claimed that he possessed “11 such videos, 10 of Mann and one of Kejriwal.”

Screengrab from the 'fake' video Screengrab from the 'fake' video

In one of his posts, Samra wrote that this was “just a trailer,” promising to release more videos “one by one.” He even offered a $1 million reward to anyone who could prove the clips were fake or AI-generated.

Samra claimed the footage was filmed in a hotel room near Sun & Sand Bombay Beach, allegedly featuring “Russian women” during a business meeting.

FIR Lodged Against NRI in Mohali

The Punjab Police Cyber Crime Wing in Mohali has registered an FIR against Samra under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) including 340(2) (use of forged electronic records), 353(1) & (2) (public mischief), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 336(4) (forgery to harm reputation).

He has also been booked under Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000, for transmitting obscene content electronically.

Police sources told media that the case appears to stem from personal enmity, as Samra had known Mann in the past but their relationship reportedly soured.

Police Say Videos Are AI-Generated

Officials confirmed that a preliminary forensic analysis indicates that the video was doctored using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

“The material uploaded by the user is vulgar, harmful and intended to promote enmity. It appears AI-generated and was posted with mala fide intention to defame the Chief Minister,” the FIR stated.

The Mohali Cyber Cell took suo motu cognizance of the viral videos, which had quickly spread across social platforms before being flagged and taken down by moderators.

Political Fallout

The alleged “MMS” has once again put the AAP government in Punjab on the defensive. While the party has not released an official statement, sources suggest it views the circulation of the fake clips as part of a coordinated political smear campaign ahead of upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Bagga continues to stoke the issue online, demanding that Kejriwal clarify his role in the controversy.

What Happens Next

The Punjab Police have launched a full-scale cyber investigation to trace Samra’s digital footprint and identify possible collaborators overseas. Authorities are also working with social media platforms to remove manipulated content and prevent further circulation.

Officials reiterated that the videos were fake and AI-generated, urging citizens not to share or believe such material. “Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in spreading misinformation,” a senior officer said.

ALSO READ: NewsX Exclusive | ‘Jammu & Kashmir Integral To India’, Lok Sabha MP Aparajita Sarangi Slams Pakistan At IPU Assembly In Geneva