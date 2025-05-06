Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to his official account on X (formerly twitter) and tweeted, 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' shortly after India launched Operation Sindoor on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

भारत माता की जय! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 6, 2025

After the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that left 26 people dead — 25 Indians and one Nepali national — the Indian Army has launched a major counter-operation targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, called ‘Operation Sindoor’, was revealed after explosions were reported late Wednesday night in several locations across Pakistan and PoK.

The Indian government officially confirmed the strikes just after midnight, through a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Nine Terror Bases Hit, No Military Targets Involved

According to the PIB, nine separate sites believed to be connected to terror planning were targeted in the operation. These areas were reportedly being used by groups that have planned and directed attacks against India in recent times.

In the official statement, India made it clear that the operation was carefully carried out with a strong sense of restraint and precision. “Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution,” the government said.

A Direct Response to the Pahalgam Massacre

The strikes were carried out less than three weeks after the terror attack in Pahalgam, where gunmen opened fire on civilians in one of the worst recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The timing of the operation makes it clear that India sees this as a direct response to that brutal incident.

The PIB explained the motivation behind the strikes in its statement, “These steps came in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered.”

The government also sent a strong message that it will not let such attacks go unanswered.

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today.”

Pakistan Confirms Three Sites Were Targeted

While India confirmed that it hit nine terror-linked sites, the Pakistani military acknowledged that three areas were struck — two in Pakistani-administered Kashmir and one in Bahawalpur, a city in Punjab province that lies close to the India-Pakistan border.

These areas match with the locations where explosions were heard — including Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur.

India Sends a Clear Yet Controlled Message

Throughout the announcement, Indian officials emphasized that this was not an act of war, but a controlled and strategic strike aimed solely at terrorist infrastructure. India made it a point to not hit any Pakistani military installations, which suggests an attempt to keep tensions from spiraling out of control.

The messaging has been consistent — India is targeting terror, not the Pakistani state.

A detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor is expected later in the day, where the government will likely provide more specifics on how the strikes were carried out and what their outcomes have been so far.

