Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’: Defence Rajnath Singh Releases Statement After Operation Sindoor

‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’: Defence Rajnath Singh Releases Statement After Operation Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to his official account on X (formerly twitter) and tweeted, 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' shortly after India launched Operation Sindoor on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’: Defence Rajnath Singh Releases Statement After Operation Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to his official account on X (formerly twitter) and tweeted, 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' shortly after India launched Operation Sindoor on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.


Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to his official account on X (formerly twitter) and tweeted, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ shortly after India launched Operation Sindoor on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that left 26 people dead — 25 Indians and one Nepali national — the Indian Army has launched a major counter-operation targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, called ‘Operation Sindoor’, was revealed after explosions were reported late Wednesday night in several locations across Pakistan and PoK.

The Indian government officially confirmed the strikes just after midnight, through a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Nine Terror Bases Hit, No Military Targets Involved

According to the PIB, nine separate sites believed to be connected to terror planning were targeted in the operation. These areas were reportedly being used by groups that have planned and directed attacks against India in recent times.

In the official statement, India made it clear that the operation was carefully carried out with a strong sense of restraint and precision. “Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution,” the government said.

A Direct Response to the Pahalgam Massacre

The strikes were carried out less than three weeks after the terror attack in Pahalgam, where gunmen opened fire on civilians in one of the worst recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The timing of the operation makes it clear that India sees this as a direct response to that brutal incident.

The PIB explained the motivation behind the strikes in its statement, “These steps came in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered.”

The government also sent a strong message that it will not let such attacks go unanswered.

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today.”

Pakistan Confirms Three Sites Were Targeted

While India confirmed that it hit nine terror-linked sites, the Pakistani military acknowledged that three areas were struck — two in Pakistani-administered Kashmir and one in Bahawalpur, a city in Punjab province that lies close to the India-Pakistan border.

These areas match with the locations where explosions were heard — including Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur.

India Sends a Clear Yet Controlled Message

Throughout the announcement, Indian officials emphasized that this was not an act of war, but a controlled and strategic strike aimed solely at terrorist infrastructure. India made it a point to not hit any Pakistani military installations, which suggests an attempt to keep tensions from spiraling out of control.

The messaging has been consistent — India is targeting terror, not the Pakistani state.

A detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor is expected later in the day, where the government will likely provide more specifics on how the strikes were carried out and what their outcomes have been so far.

ALSO READ: Nationwide Civil Defence Drills In Delhi And 258 Locations Set For May 7 Amid Pakistan Tensions

Filed under

Defence Minister Operation Sindoor Rajnath Singh

An earthquake of magnitud

India Shoots Down Pakistani Fighter Jets In Pulwama’s Pampore
Pakistan Prime Minister S

Operation Sindoor: Pakistani Army, PM Shehbaz Sharif confirm Indian missile strikes
Operation Sindoor: Hour A

Operation Sindoor: Hour After The Operation, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, India Responds
Reacting to India’s pre

Trump on India Striking Pak Terror Bases: ‘Knew Something Was Coming, Hope It Ends Quickly’
India has responded with

India Strikes Back with ‘Operation Sindoor’: All We Know About India’s Attack On Pak’s Terror...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath hai

‘Jai Hind! Jai Hind Ki Sena’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Applauds Indian Army For ‘Operation...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Shoots Down Pakistani Fighter Jets In Pulwama’s Pampore

India Shoots Down Pakistani Fighter Jets In Pulwama’s Pampore

Operation Sindoor: Pakistani Army, PM Shehbaz Sharif confirm Indian missile strikes

Operation Sindoor: Pakistani Army, PM Shehbaz Sharif confirm Indian missile strikes

Operation Sindoor: Hour After The Operation, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, India Responds

Operation Sindoor: Hour After The Operation, Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, India Responds

Trump on India Striking Pak Terror Bases: ‘Knew Something Was Coming, Hope It Ends Quickly’

Trump on India Striking Pak Terror Bases: ‘Knew Something Was Coming, Hope It Ends Quickly’

India Strikes Back with ‘Operation Sindoor’: All We Know About India’s Attack On Pak’s Terror Bases

India Strikes Back with ‘Operation Sindoor’: All We Know About India’s Attack On Pak’s Terror...

Entertainment

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media