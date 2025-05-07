The Ministry of Defence has announced a formal press briefing on Operation Sindoor scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Officials are expected to provide further insight into the scope and outcomes of the mission.

'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Locals in Jammu and Kashmir Rally Behind Indian Army After Operation Sindoor

A wave of patriotism swept across Jammu and Kashmir as locals rallied behind the Indian Army after the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. The operation targeted terrorist hideouts at nine locations deep inside Pakistani territory.

As news of the mission spread, the streets echoed with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Indian Army Zindabad’, symbolizing public unity and appreciation for the military’s decisive response.

Locals Laud Military Action with Unwavering Patriotism

In various towns across Jammu and Kashmir, people expressed joy and pride over the strikes.

“We are very happy. We were all waiting for India’s reply to Pakistan. This strike has happened with proof, and this time, no one is going to ask for any proof. We are standing with the Army,” a local told ANI.

This show of solidarity wasn’t confined to Kashmir alone. In Barmer, Rajasthan, residents also welcomed the Army’s actions.

Bhagirath Gosai, a local resident, emphasized the necessity of the operation.

“I was extremely happy when I woke up today and got this information. It was important to teach the terrorists a lesson for killing Hindus by asking their religion in Pahalgam,” he said.

Shakoor Khan, another resident, echoed this sentiment.

“I am very happy that we have taken revenge. We stand with the Indian Army. We are ready to fight for India. I feel very proud,” he stated.

Historic Military Action Against Terror Infrastructure

According to CNN, these strikes represent India’s most far-reaching military operation inside undisputed Pakistani territory since 1971. The targets included terrorist camps in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation aimed to dismantle bases linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), groups believed responsible for recent terror attacks, including the brutal killings in Pahalgam.

Government to Release Further Details

The Ministry of Defence has announced a formal press briefing on Operation Sindoor scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Officials are expected to provide further insight into the scope and outcomes of the mission.

This mission not only sends a message across the border but also reinforces the public’s trust in the armed forces’ capabilities and resolve.

(With Inputs From ANI)

