Bharat Ratna Demand For Savarkar, Rash Behari Bose Made In Parliament

In a passionate appeal during a session in the Rajya Sabha, Sri Samik Bhattacharya, a prominent parliamentarian and BJP leader, urged the government to bestow Bharat Ratna—the nation’s highest civilian honor—on two of India’s most iconic freedom fighters, Veer Savarkar and Rash Behari Bose. Highlighting their exceptional contributions to the Indian freedom struggle, Bhattacharya emphasized how honoring these patriots would serve as a tribute to their sacrifices and inspire future generations with their ideals of patriotism, nationalism, and nation-building.

Veer Savarkar: The Torchbearer of Cultural Nationalism

Veer Savarkar, often described as a fearless revolutionary, was a pivotal figure in India’s fight for freedom from colonial rule. His seminal book, Hindutva: Who is a Hindu, laid the foundation for the idea of cultural nationalism, which continues to influence political and social discourse in India today. Through his writings, Savarkar articulated a vision of a united India rooted in shared cultural and civilizational values.

Savarkar’s journey as a freedom fighter was marked by unparalleled courage and suffering. Arrested for his revolutionary activities, he was sentenced to two life terms—totaling 50 years—in the dreaded Cellular Jail of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, known as Kala Pani. During his 27 years of imprisonment, Savarkar endured unimaginable hardships yet remained steadfast in his commitment to India’s liberation.

His leadership extended beyond armed struggle; he championed social reform, including the abolition of untouchability and the promotion of scientific temper. Savarkar’s vision of an independent and progressive India serves as a beacon of inspiration for all Indians.

Rash Behari Bose: The Architect of Indian National Army

Rash Behari Bose was another towering figure in the annals of India’s freedom struggle. A key leader of the Gadar Movement, Bose sought to ignite a mass uprising against British rule by mobilizing Indian revolutionaries both within the country and abroad. His unrelenting spirit and strategic vision made him a formidable force in the fight for independence.

After the Gadar Movement faced setbacks, Bose relocated to Japan, where he continued his mission of liberating India. In Japan, he forged alliances with sympathetic Japanese leaders and Indian expatriates, eventually founding the Indian Independence League. One of his most significant contributions was the formation of the Indian National Army (INA), which he later entrusted to Subhas Chandra Bose, another luminary of the freedom movement. Under Bose’s leadership, the INA became a symbol of resistance against British imperialism and inspired millions of Indians to join the struggle for freedom.

The Case for Bharat Ratna

Sri Samik Bhattacharya eloquently argued that recognizing Veer Savarkar and Rash Behari Bose with the Bharat Ratna would not only honor their sacrifices but also highlight their enduring legacy. Both leaders demonstrated unmatched courage and determination in their quest to free India from colonial rule, often at great personal cost.

Bhattacharya pointed out that these leaders’ stories of resilience and nationalism resonate deeply with India’s ethos. Honoring them with the Bharat Ratna would serve as a fitting tribute to their indomitable spirit and ensure their ideals are passed on to future generations.

A Legacy to Inspire Generations

The Bharat Ratna is not just an award; it is a recognition of unparalleled service to the nation. By conferring this honor on Veer Savarkar and Rash Behari Bose, India would reaffirm its gratitude for their sacrifices and remind its citizens of the principles that guided their lives—patriotism, unity, and selfless service.

As Sri Samik Bhattacharya aptly remarked, “It is time to acknowledge their contributions individually and inspire the upcoming generations to learn from their ideals.” In a rapidly evolving world, the values championed by these freedom fighters remain as relevant as ever, serving as a guiding light for India’s journey ahead.

Honoring Veer Savarkar and Rash Behari Bose with the Bharat Ratna would not just commemorate their immense contributions but also inspire the nation to carry forward their legacy of courage, resilience, and unyielding love for the motherland.

