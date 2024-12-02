Bhimrad Village In Shock As 34-Year-Old Leader Dipika Patel Found Dead In Apparent Suicide

In a shocking incident in Bhimrad village, 34-year-old ward-level leader Dipika Patel has been found dead in an apparent suicide. Patel, a member of the Mahila Morcha in Ward No. 30, was discovered hanging at her home in Bhimrad under the jurisdiction of Althan police station on Sunday afternoon. The tragic event has raised questions […]

In a shocking incident in Bhimrad village, 34-year-old ward-level leader Dipika Patel has been found dead in an apparent suicide. Patel, a member of the Mahila Morcha in Ward No. 30, was discovered hanging at her home in Bhimrad under the jurisdiction of Althan police station on Sunday afternoon. The tragic event has raised questions within the community, particularly after Patel made a distress call to BD councillor Chirag Solanki just before her death.

As per the police, Dipika Patel at about 2 PM on the Sunday called the councilor Chirag Solanki and shared that she was feeling stressed and disturbed. Solanki tried to call her again but could not get a response. So he asked Patel’s son, who happened to be in the house. The son could not open the door to the room where Patel had locked herself. Solanki rushed down to the house, and with the help of Patel’s son, broke open the door. Inside, they found Patel hanging.

After the discovery, some of Patel’s relatives alleged that her death was not a suicide but a murder. They were concerned about the way the dead body was taken care of, pointing out that Solanki had rather called a policeman he knew than call emergency services immediately after the discovery. These allegations have generated a lot of discussion in the local community. But on their part, the police officials said that there was nothing to indicate foul play as Patel’s son was there when the door was opened and both Solanki and the son were involved in finding her.

DCP (Zone-4) Vijaysingh Gurjar confirmed that at the onset, Patel’s death was reported to be one of hanging, with doctors opining that likely it was a suicide case. He elaborated, “We are awaiting the postmortem reports to ascertain the actual cause of death.” A case of accidental death has been registered, and police investigations are underway.

Patel is survived by her husband, who was working at that time on the family’s farm, together with their three children. Senior police officers, local MLA, and the city mayor visited the spot immediately after the incident for consolation of the bereaved. The community is still in shock over the loss of a young leader.

As the investigation continues, the postmortem report will be crucial in providing more clarity on whether Patel’s death was indeed a suicide, as initially believed, or if there are other factors at play. The case has drawn attention from both local authorities and the community, and everyone is awaiting answers to understand the cause of this heartbreaking loss.

