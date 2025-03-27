Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • ‘Bhojpuri Vulgarity?’ Delhi Court Dismisses Plea For Seeking Change In Honey Singh’s Latest Song ‘Maniac’

‘Bhojpuri Vulgarity?’ Delhi Court Dismisses Plea For Seeking Change In Honey Singh’s Latest Song ‘Maniac’

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday took exception to a lawyer’s use of the phrase "Bhojpuri vulgarity" during a hearing and dismissed a plea seeking modifications to the lyrics of rapper Honey Singh’s latest song Maniac over allegations of objectifying women.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela firmly opposed the categorization of vulgarity by linguistic or regional affiliation. “Vulgarity does not have a religion or a region. It should be unqualified. Never say ‘Bhojpuri vulgarity’—what does that even mean? Vulgar is vulgar, obscene is obscene. Tomorrow, will you say Delhi is vulgar? Vulgarity is vulgarity. No region,” the bench remarked.

Petition Filed Against Honey Singh’s Latest Bhojpuri Song

The petitioner had claimed that the song contained suggestive lyrics, employed double entendres, and promoted the explicit sexualization of women. However, the court questioned the legal grounds of the plea, emphasizing that grievances related to obscenity in music should be addressed through the appropriate criminal law mechanisms rather than public law remedies.

“If you are offended by the lyrics, you have a remedy under criminal law. Lodge an FIR or file a complaint. Writs are issued against state entities, not for private disputes of this nature,” the bench stated, underscoring the inapplicability of a public law petition in this case.

As the court indicated its intent to dismiss the plea, the petitioner’s counsel opted to withdraw it.

The petition had further alleged that Maniac gained widespread attention for its explicit content, contributing to the objectification of women and fostering a culture of disrespect and sexism. However, with the withdrawal of the plea, no further legal action was pursued in court at this stage.

Filed under

Bhojpuri Vulgarity Honey Singh Bhojpuri song Maniac

