Sunday, May 11, 2025
Bholari To Sargodha: Experts Share Visual Proof Of India’s Precision Strikes On Pakistan Air Bases

Visuals reveal precision strikes on key military installations including Bholari, Sargodha, and Jacobabad.

Bholari To Sargodha: Experts Share Visual Proof Of India’s Precision Strikes On Pakistan Air Bases

Imagery released by an Indian firm (KAWASPACE) spotlights damage at Pakistan’s Jacobabad Airbase


Open-source intelligence (OSINT) experts and satellite imagery analysts have shared compelling visuals of Pakistani air bases hit in Indian precision cruise missile strikes. These revelations come in the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists and was linked to Pakistan-based terror outfits.

In retaliation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a series of air-launched cruise missile (ALCM) strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Following these strikes, India escalated operations to hit deeper strategic military targets within Pakistani territory after Pakistan responded by targeting Indian civilian areas with drones.

According to OSINT experts and defense analysts, these precision strikes by India targeted key installations, including radar systems, command and control centres, hangars, and ammunition depots at major Pakistani air bases in Rafiqui, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Sialkot, Bholari, Sargodha (Mushaf), Jacobabad (Shahbaz), and Nur Khan.

Here are satellite images of Indian Precision strikes In Pakistan

Satellite intelligence firm Kawa Space released bomb damage assessment (BDA) visuals of the PAF base in Bholari, showing significant damage to a hangar, with debris scattered and visible structural collapse. The analysis suggests the hangar may have played a role in Pakistan’s quick-reaction capability.

Prominent OSINT analyst Damien Symon (@detresfa_), known for his reliable satellite image analysis, corroborated Kawa Space’s findings. He claimed severe structural damage at the Bholari base and shared that runway proximity indicates the targeted hangar might have housed quick-launch assets.

Additional imagery by Kawa Space showed a destroyed runway at PAF Mushaf base in Sargodha. In Jacobabad’s Shahbaz air base, a PAF hangar was visibly hit, with suspected minor damage to the air traffic control building.

A Chinese satellite firm, MizazVision, also released images of Nur Khan air base, where Indian missiles appear to have struck ground support vehicles and critical infrastructure, as confirmed by Symon.

The most important target of the Indian cruise missile strikes was the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, formerly known as PAF Chaklala. As the strategic hub of Pakistan’s Air Mobility Command, the base plays a critical role in the country’s aerial operations.

It houses key assets including Saab Erieye airborne early warning systems, C-130 transport aircraft, and IL-78 aerial refuelling planes, making it a high-value military installation. Damage to this facility signals a major blow to Pakistan’s air surveillance and long-range operational capabilities.

These precision strikes are being seen as a firm message from India, establishing a new doctrine of response to cross-border terrorism. “Any future act of terror by Pakistan will be treated as an act of war,” official sources said, signaling a significant shift in India’s counter-terrorism policy.

The international OSINT community continues to monitor the situation closely, while India has made it clear that surgical precision and technological superiority will define its defense posture in the face of terror threats.

