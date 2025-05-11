Open-source intelligence (OSINT) experts and satellite imagery analysts have shared compelling visuals of Pakistani air bases hit in Indian precision cruise missile strikes. These revelations come in the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists and was linked to Pakistan-based terror outfits.

In retaliation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a series of air-launched cruise missile (ALCM) strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Following these strikes, India escalated operations to hit deeper strategic military targets within Pakistani territory after Pakistan responded by targeting Indian civilian areas with drones.

According to OSINT experts and defense analysts, these precision strikes by India targeted key installations, including radar systems, command and control centres, hangars, and ammunition depots at major Pakistani air bases in Rafiqui, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Sialkot, Bholari, Sargodha (Mushaf), Jacobabad (Shahbaz), and Nur Khan.

Here are satellite images of Indian Precision strikes In Pakistan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

𝗕𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗜 𝗚𝗢𝗡𝗘 | Precision striking by Indian ALCM (Likely Brahmos) at PAF Base Bholari on 10th May 2025. Via : @KawaSpace pic.twitter.com/Ykp9TsLw9X — Alpha Defense™ (@alpha_defense) May 11, 2025

Satellite intelligence firm Kawa Space released bomb damage assessment (BDA) visuals of the PAF base in Bholari, showing significant damage to a hangar, with debris scattered and visible structural collapse. The analysis suggests the hangar may have played a role in Pakistan’s quick-reaction capability.

Imagery released by an Indian firm (KAWASPACE) spotlights damage at Pakistan’s Bholari Airbase – the Indian Air Force strike appears to have severely damaged a hangar, debris visible along with structural damage, runway proximity = possible quick reaction role for the hangar (?) pic.twitter.com/YC0Dg61d8e — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) May 11, 2025

Prominent OSINT analyst Damien Symon (@detresfa_), known for his reliable satellite image analysis, corroborated Kawa Space’s findings. He claimed severe structural damage at the Bholari base and shared that runway proximity indicates the targeted hangar might have housed quick-launch assets.

Additional imagery by Kawa Space showed a destroyed runway at PAF Mushaf base in Sargodha. In Jacobabad’s Shahbaz air base, a PAF hangar was visibly hit, with suspected minor damage to the air traffic control building.

𝗝𝗔𝗖𝗢𝗕𝗔𝗕𝗔𝗗 | Precision striking by Indian ALCM at PAF Base Shahbaz, Jacobabad on 10th May 2025.

.

.

.

.

Via : @KawaSpace and@KeplerAerospac1 pic.twitter.com/qBitwSodjV — Alpha Defense™ (@alpha_defense) May 11, 2025

A Chinese satellite firm, MizazVision, also released images of Nur Khan air base, where Indian missiles appear to have struck ground support vehicles and critical infrastructure, as confirmed by Symon.

Imagery released by an Indian firm (KAWASPACE) spotlights damage at Pakistan’s Jacobabad Airbase – the Indian Air Force strike appears to have affected a hangar on the base’s main apron — minor, possible secondary damage to the ATC building is also suspected pic.twitter.com/ntZSDldNw7 — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) May 11, 2025

The most important target of the Indian cruise missile strikes was the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, formerly known as PAF Chaklala. As the strategic hub of Pakistan’s Air Mobility Command, the base plays a critical role in the country’s aerial operations.

It houses key assets including Saab Erieye airborne early warning systems, C-130 transport aircraft, and IL-78 aerial refuelling planes, making it a high-value military installation. Damage to this facility signals a major blow to Pakistan’s air surveillance and long-range operational capabilities.

Imagery released by a Chinese satellite firm (MIZAZVISION) helps spotlight damage at Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase – the Indian Air Force precision strike appears to have focused on disabling infrastructure & ground support vehicles present on site at the time pic.twitter.com/f4q2OTinCp — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) May 11, 2025

These precision strikes are being seen as a firm message from India, establishing a new doctrine of response to cross-border terrorism. “Any future act of terror by Pakistan will be treated as an act of war,” official sources said, signaling a significant shift in India’s counter-terrorism policy.

The international OSINT community continues to monitor the situation closely, while India has made it clear that surgical precision and technological superiority will define its defense posture in the face of terror threats.

ALSO READ: ‘Muridke, Hub Center Of Lashkar-e-Taiba Has Over The Years Bred Ajmal Kasab And The Likes Of David Headley’ Says DGMO Rajiv Ghai