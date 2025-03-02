Bhopal: 82 Year Old Homeopathy Doctor and Daughter Found Dead, Suicide Note Requests Body Donation

According to police, Dr. Harikishan Sharma, an octogenarian homoeopath, hanged himself, while the cause of his daughter Chitra’s death remains unclear.

A 82-year-old homoeopathy doctor and his 36-year-old daughter were found dead at their home in Bhopal on Sunday. A suicide note, allegedly written by the doctor, requested that their bodies be donated for medical study, police said.

According to police, Dr. Harikishan Sharma, an octogenarian homoeopath, hanged himself, while the cause of his daughter Chitra’s death remains unclear. The police are awaiting post-mortem reports.

In a four-page note, Dr. Sharma mentioned that he had been struggling with grief since the death of his wife four years ago. He also wrote that Chitra had slipped into depression after losing her mother. The note further stated that Sharma was worried about his daughter’s future and found it increasingly difficult to care for her due to his deteriorating health.

Dr. Sharma and his daughter had worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing medical assistance to the public and police during emergencies, officials said.

The deaths came to light when a patient visited Dr. Sharma’s home-based dispensary and found the door locked. After waiting for half an hour, the patient alerted neighbors, who looked inside and saw the doctor hanging. Police were then informed.

Authorities are investigating the matter, and further details will be revealed after the post-mortem reports.

