Bhopal Cracks Down On Begging; Giving Alms Now A Punishable Offense

Public spaces in Indian cities often see beggars soliciting alms. While some rely on begging for survival, others are linked to criminal activities, raising concerns about civic disruption and safety.

Public spaces in Indian cities often see beggars soliciting alms. While some rely on begging for survival, others are linked to criminal activities, raising concerns about civic disruption and safety.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In response, authorities in Bhopal have implemented strict measures to address the issue.

Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, has officially banned the act of giving alms, with violators facing legal consequences. Following Indore’s 2023 ban on begging, Bhopal has now enforced similar restrictions to curb the practice.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

District Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh issued an order on Monday evening under Section 163(2) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, prohibiting begging.

The order highlights concerns over criminal activities and drug addiction among beggars, particularly at traffic signals. Additionally, it emphasizes the risk of accidents caused by their presence on busy roads.

The directive explicitly states that both seeking and offering alms in Bhopal will invite legal action. Individuals found giving money or purchasing goods from beggars will be penalized. Violators of the prohibitory order will face formal legal consequences under relevant provisions.

To support those affected, a shelter facility in Kolar, Bhopal, located at the Community Health Centre, has been designated as a rehabilitation home for beggars. This initiative aims to provide displaced individuals with a safe environment and reduce criminal activities linked to street begging.

This move mirrors Indore’s approach, where authorities similarly prohibited begging and discouraged public contributions to beggars. Officials argue that such measures are essential to dismantle organized begging networks and prevent the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

The administration has urged public cooperation, emphasizing that giving money to beggars does not resolve their underlying issues but instead perpetuates dependency. In some cases, it may also facilitate criminal activities.

As this order comes into effect, it is likely to generate mixed reactions, given the widespread public discourse on civic policies.

However, the administration asserts that the provision of shelter facilities ensures that displaced individuals receive support for rehabilitation and integration into society. By enforcing legal action, authorities aim to strengthen the efficacy of the order and encourage compliance among Bhopal’s residents.

Read More: Delhi HC Seeks Stand Of Registrar General On Issue Of Pending Bail Plea Of J-K MP Rashid Engineer